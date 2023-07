Astros, Aces to celebrate respective championships at White House in August

The Astros and the Aces are the latest teams to celebrate championships with President Joe Biden in the White House

President Joe Biden will welcome both the Houston Astros and the Las Vegas Aces to the White House next month to celebrate their respective titles.

The Astros will visit the White House on Aug. 7, and the Aces will make their trip to Washington D.C. on Aug. 25, the White House announced Monday. The two teams will be the latest to make a ceremonial visit to the White House the year after winning a championship.

The Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies to win the World Series last fall, which marked their second title in six years. The Astros will make their visit ahead of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles that starts the next day at Camden Yards. The Astros hold a 54-42 record as of Monday night, which is three games back from the lead in the AL West.

The Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 3-1 to win the WNBA Finals last year, marking the first major professional sports championship Las Vegas has seen. The Aces will make their visit the day before they take on the Washington Mystics. They hold a 19-2 overall record as of Monday night, which is good for the best record in the league, and they’ve yet to lose a game at home.

Both the LSU women’s basketball team and the UConn men’s basketball team visited the White House to celebrate their college basketball titles earlier this summer. The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl win with Biden in the White House in June, too.