Astoria softball clinches league title with win

Everything was riding on Friday afternoon’s showdown between the Astoria High School and Scappoose softball teams. A win by the Fishermen would guarantee them a share of the league title and a loss would see them potentially fall to third place in the crowded Cowapa League race.

The girls are finally healthy after dealing with injuries throughout parts of the year and flashed how good they could be with an 8-0 victory.

The Fishermen started fast, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Starter Maddie Wilkin is finally recovered from her hip injury and pitched like her old self. She mowed down Scappoose the whole afternoon and Astoria’s bats squashed any chance the Indians had of getting back in the game by continuing to add runs.

The hitting performance was all the more impressive considering they did it against Scappoose’s best pitcher. Saige Casey mowed down the Fishermen in Scappoose’s 11-1 victory back in April. After having just four hits against her on April 16, the Fishermen had 11 on Friday afternoon.

Warrenton bats carry the day

Thursday was a bit of an uncharacteristic pitching performance for the Warrenton High School Warriors. Warrenton gave up nine runs to Yamhill-Carlton but still found a way to win 13-9.

After giving up a total of seven runs in the first three innings and trailing 7-3, the Warriors bats came alive to score 10 runs over the next four innings to extend their winning streak to nine games in a row.

The Warriors had 13 hits on the day, including two each from Ryder Sturgell, Tyson McGrorty, Brayden Greenawald, Kaison Smith and Cam’Ron Daniels.

Astoria baseball salvages week

After a disappointing loss to Clatsop rival Seaside on Wednesday, Astoria baseball bounced back with an impressive two-game stretch.

The Fishermen pulled off their best win of the year over St. Helens on Thursday, winning 4-3. Then the Fishermen took league-leading Scappoose down to the wire and almost handed the Indians their first league loss but came up just short 3-2.

Knappa caps off perfect week

A perfect league record is in sight for Knappa baseball after a 5-0 week.

After May 7’s game against Clatskanie got a little hairy at the end, the Loggers cruised the rest of the week. They defeated Clatskanie 8-4 and 13-1 on Thursday afternoon, then the Loggers defeated Willamina 32-10 and 11-1 on Friday.

Knappa have three games left against Nestucca before the start of playoffs. The Loggers are riding an 18 game winning streak and just need to win one out of the next three to clinch the league title.

Knappa softball’s placement becoming clear

A busy week of softball painted a clearer picture of where the Knappa Loggers season will end up.

After the end of their difficult stretch, the Loggers sit in a tie with St. Paul for third place behind Willamina and Clatskanie. Knappa won the season series against Clatskanie two games to one and then got swept by first place Willamina.

The Loggers sit at 12-6 in league play and 14-8 overall with three games left to play.