'Astonishing work at this level from Arsenal' - Nevin

[Getty Images]

It was only 1-0 for Arsenal against Manchester United, but you always knew the Gunners would have enough to take the points. At least United weren’t completely embarrassed this time out, though their defence is still as leaky as the stadium roof with Casemiro at the back.

Arsenal continue to be impressive; another clean sheet means they have shipped only six goals in just shy of their last 24 hours of Premier League football. Astonishing work at this level. Up front, Kai Havertz continues to show his importance and his intelligence and yet it still all comes down to Tuesday night.

Can, will or would Spurs do their great north London rivals a favour when they face Manchester City?

It is possible Spurs could get something, even a point would do Arsenal, and Ange Postecoglou’s men looked better than they have of late in winning against Burnley. However, every Arsenal fan I know wishes it was anyone other than Spurs holding their title hopes in their hands.

Personally I think the Lilywhites will give it their all, the problem is, even that is unlikely to be enough.

Pat Nevin was writing for the BBC Football Extra newsletter