Aston Villa vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League score and updates as Rasmus Hojlund turns in opening goal

Aston Villa host Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon in what is a key battle in the top-four race. Unai Emery’s side have been one of the surprise packages of the season and sit eight points and one place above Erik ten Hag’s team, who lie in sixth.

However, United’s storming comeback against Villa in the reverse fixture on Boxing Day, when the hosts came from two goals down at half-time to win 3-2, has impacted the momentum of both teams.

Villa have won just once in their last five and have been beaten at home two games in a row - against Newcastle and Chelsea in the FA Cup - while United come into this fixture on the back of consecutive Premier League wins against Wolves and West Ham.

United have not won three Premier League games in a row all season and this tricky trip to Villa Park could determine if they are able to close the gap to the top-four over the second half of the campaign.

Villa dropped down to fifth after Tottenham’s late win over Brighton on Saturday

United are eight points behind the hosts but have won back-to-back games in Premier League

17’ GOAL! Rasmus Hojlund opens scoring with simple tap in (AVL 0-1 MUN)

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Lenglet, Carlos, Moreno; Luiz, Kamara, McGinn; Ramsey, Bailey, Watkins

Man Utd XI: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Aston Villa FC 0 - 1 Manchester United FC

An enviable record for the Red Devils

17:31 , Ben Fleming

Villa have quite a task on their hand if they are to complete a second-half turnaround.

That’s because Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 141 English Premier League matches when leading at half-time (W121, D20) dating back to 21st September 2014 against Leicester City when they lost 5-3.

HALF-TIME: Aston Villa 0-1 Manchester United

17:27 , Ben Fleming

Hojlund got his first Premier League goal against Aston Villa on Boxing Day and netted again to give United the lead here today:

17:25 , Ben Fleming

Finely poised at the break.

HALF-TIME: Aston Villa 0-1 Manchester United

17:23 , Ben Fleming

McGinn squirms a late chance well wide as the referee brings a close to the first half, here at Villa Park.

It’s Hojlund’s fifth goal in as many games that has given United a slender one-goal lead at the break. It’s all set up for an intriguing 45 minutes after the break.

Aston Villa 0-1 Manchester United

17:21 , Ben Fleming

45+4 mins: A blatant foul from Mainoo to stop McGinn’s counterattack results in a yellow for the United midfielder. Lenglet also goes into the book, seemingly for something he said to the referee.

Aston Villa 0-1 Manchester United

17:18 , Ben Fleming

45+2 mins: Moreno goes down inside the box after a tangle with Dalot but the referee is unmoved and awards a goal-kick.

Aston Villa 0-1 Manchester United

17:17 , Ben Fleming

45 mins: An awful delivery from a free-kick by McGinn somehow ends up in a corner for Villa as Onana fumbles the ball behind. United, though, deal with the threat as we enter the first of four minutes of added time.

Aston Villa 0-1 Manchester United

17:13 , Ben Fleming

42 mins: Another corner late on for United in the second half but Maguire, again the target, commits a foul as the cross comes in and gives away a free-kick.

Aston Villa 0-1 Manchester United

17:12 , Ben Fleming

37 mins: Casemiro is shown the game’s first yellow card for a bad foul on Cash.

Aston Villa 0-1 Manchester United

17:06 , Ben Fleming

35 mins: Ramsey picks up the ball again in a good position in the left half-space. He tries his luck with a shot but it’s blocked by a sea of white shirts inside the box.

Aston Villa 0-1 Manchester United

17:06 , Ben Fleming

34 mins: Robert Jones is clearly keen to let this game flow. Both sides feel they should have had free-kicks in good positions but both times the referee waves away the protests.

Aston Villa 0-1 Manchester United

17:01 , Ben Fleming

31 mins: Ramsey nearly sneaks past the United defence again but it’s a good sliding interception from Dalot to prevent the ball from reaching the Villa midfielder.

Aston Villa 0-1 Manchester United

16:59 , Ben Fleming

27 mins: WIDE! Villa are enjoying a great spell of possession as they create another great chance to equalise. It’s Ramsey, this time, who surges into the box but his right-footed effort squirms past the right post with Onana well beaten.

Aston Villa 0-1 Manchester United

16:56 , Ben Fleming

25 mins: Another good stop from Onana moments later as he rushes off his line to smother Watkins’ low effort.

Villa cut the United defence right open there.

Aston Villa 0-1 Manchester United

16:55 , Ben Fleming

24 mins: Onana storms off his line but fails to properly clear the ball away. He makes his way back onto his line just in time to produce a great save to deny McGinn’s fiercely-struck effort from the edge of the box.

Aston Villa 0-1 Manchester United

16:52 , Ben Fleming

21 mins: Ramsey picks up the ball a long way from goal but tries his luck. His effort, though, ends up high and in the stands behind the goal.

Aston Villa 0-1 Manchester United

16:51 , Ben Fleming

19 mins: Villa on the front foot straight after conceding but Garnacho does well tracking back to turn Moreno’s cross behind for a corner which Varane heads clear.

GOAL! Aston Villa 0-1 Manchester United (Hojlund, 17 mins)

16:48 , Ben Fleming

United take the lead and Hojlund has another!

Five in five, now, in all competitions for the United striker as he taps home from the corner.

Maguire has had the total beating of Kamara from set-pieces in the early stages and he rises highest again, nodding the ball down to Hojlund who finishes past Martinez.

A great start for Ten Hag’s side is rewarded with the game’s opening goal.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United

16:47 , Ben Fleming

16 mins: Shaw swings in a deep free-kick from the left but Varane’s initial effort is deflected behind for a corner.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United

16:44 , Ben Fleming

13 mins: Garnacho dances in off the right flank but his eventual effort drifts wide of the left post.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United

16:44 , Ben Fleming

12 mins: Sloppy from Villa who gift the ball away on the edge of their own box. Hojlund receives the ball in a great position but it’s a great recovery block from Carlos to deflect his effort wide.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United

16:42 , Ben Fleming

11 mins: Rashford gets down the left well but his floated cross is headed out for a corner by the retreating Ramsey. Fernandes swings in the corner but Maguire’s looping header goes over the bar.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United

16:40 , Ben Fleming

9 mins: The first sign of United’s threat on the break as Rashford surges forward.

He slides through Garnacho but Carlos makes the vital interception, with Hojlund waiting expectantly behind him.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United

16:38 , Ben Fleming

7 mins: Maguire is starting on the left of the central defence for United today, a position he hasn’t always played under Erik ten Hag. Let’s see how he gets on...

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United

16:35 , Ben Fleming

4 mins: Villa starting the game on the front foot, looking to use the full width of the pitch with Moreno and Cash bombing forward down both respective flanks.

KICK-OFF! Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United

16:31 , Ben Fleming

And we are underway here at Villa Park as United kick off.

Kick-off fast approaching

16:23 , Ben Fleming

Just over five minutes to go until kick-off and the atmosphere is building nicely inside Villa Park - what has this clash got in store for us today?

Let’s find out...

(Not so) February Blues

16:18 , Ben Fleming

Erik ten Hag’s side kicked off their February in style with a dramatic 4-3 win over Wolves followed up by a convincing 3-0 win against West Ham.

In fact, United are unbeaten in their last 24 Premier League matches in February (W15 D9) since losing 1-0 to Newcastle United in 2018 under Jose Mourinho.

Can they keep that run going today?

Villa hoping to roll back the years

16:13 , Ben Fleming

Emery’s first game in charge last season was this exact fixture, with the Spaniard inspiring his team to a superb 3-1 victory against United to end a 23-game winless run in the Premier League against the Red Devils at Villa Park.

A win here today would make it consecutive home league games against United for the first time since between 1966 and 1977 when they won five in a row.

Last time these two sides met

16:06 , Ben Fleming

It was a Boxing Day classic the last time these two sides met as Man United came from behind to beat Villa 3-2 at home. Rasmus Hojlund netted his first Premier League goal to complete the turnaround and has been in fine form since that day.

Can the young Dane notch up another today?

Rasmus Hojlund since his first Premier League goal:



🎯 Three goals

🤝 Two assists



Emery - ‘This is a special, key match’

15:59 , Ben Fleming

The Spaniard will be looking for a response from his players after two defeats in their last three games but he is also keen to see the fans play their part in helping his team get a vital win against top-four rivals.

“It is a new challenge, a new challenge for us and for our supporters. We all have to use our positive energy - each individual fan has to support us with their energy,” he said ahead of the match.

“We have to connect with them being demanding and successful, being demanding on the pitch.

“It is going to be a difficult match because they need to get points against us. They are facing us trying to get to us in the table, being closer to us.

“We are thinking of course there is 38 matches, but this match is for six points. This is a special, key match. We want to create a great atmosphere with our supporters.”

Ten Hag full of praise for Emery

15:52 , Ben Fleming

Unai Emery has earned huge plaudits for the work he has done to elevate Villa into a team challenging for the Champions League and United will almost certainly need to overhaul them if they are to finish in the top four.

Ten Hag is an admirer of Emery, saying at his pre-match press conference: “I think it is very good how he developed this team and it’s very clear how they want to play, in and out of possession.

“I think the players know exactly what they have to do, their jobs and how they have to cooperate with each other. They are really a team, they absolutely have weapons in their team, so we have to play our maximum levels to get the right result.”

Ollie Watkins keen to pass Aston Villa’s Premier League goals record

15:45 , Ben Fleming

Ollie Watkins has targeted Aston Villa’s Premier League goals record after passing his half-century.

The striker became just the third Villa player to reach 50 goals in the Premier League after scoring against Newcastle last month.

Only Dwight Yorke (60) and Gabby Agbonlahor (74) have scored more for Villa and – ahead of Sunday’s visit of Manchester United – Watkins, with 59 goals overall, wants to chase them down.

“When I signed my new contract, that was one of my main goals – to break that, to win something with the club, to push on and try to achieve something,” said the England striker, who has 51 top-flight goals after scoring in the 5-0 win at Sheffield United last week.

“I feel like I’m improving as a player under this manager and with this team.

Read more of the Englishman’s thoughts below:

Ollie Watkins keen to pass Aston Villa’s Premier League goals record

Aston Villa vs Man Utd line-ups

15:31 , Mike Jones

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Lenglet, Carlos, Moreno; Luiz, Kamara, McGinn; Ramsey, Bailey, Watkins

Man Utd XI: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Team news coming shortly

15:28 , Ben Fleming

We’re expecting team news any minute now - are we in for any surprises?

Aston Villa vs Manchester United betting tips

15:23 , Ben Fleming

Aston Villa welcome Manchester United to Villa Park in the second Premier League game on Sunday (4.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

Unai Emery’s side are fourth in the table as they eye a place in next season’s edition of the Champions League. They endured the disappointment of crashing out of the FA Cup in midweek, but now turn their attention back to the top flight.

A win for the visitors this weekend would move United to within five points of Villa, which would be a massive boost for Erik ten Hag’s men as they aim to keep their Champions League hopes alive for the stretch run.

Here are our predictions using the best Premier League odds.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Villa looking to bounce back

15:14 , Ben Fleming

Aston Villa, meanwhile, failed to back up their thumping 5-0 win against Sheffield United last time out against Chelsea in their FA Cup replay at Villa Park.

It was a performance that eased the pressure on Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino but one that also marked back-to-back home defeats for Unai Emery’s men following their 3-1 loss against Newcastle at the end of January.

Chelsea ease pressure on Mauricio Pochettino with 3-1 win at Aston Villa

Last time out for United

15:04 , Ben Fleming

Sixth in the table, unbeaten in five games. These have not traditionally been the things Manchester United would boast about. They have achieved far more too often to mention. Now, however, this may represent the high point of a troubled campaign; perhaps, for the often beleaguered Erik ten Hag, the springboard that will rescue it.

Winning the battle for sixth, and dislodging West Ham, puts United in their joint best position of the season after their joint biggest victory of the campaign. Besides beating Aston Villa, they had not seen off anyone currently in the top nine, so West Ham ranks among their prize scalps. And if that five-game sequence includes FA Cup ties against lower-league Wigan and Newport and three matches when they have lost leads, they are at least undefeated in 2024 and acquiring some momentum.

Perhaps most encouragingly, United were propelled onwards by men who could be scoring for them well into the 2030s. This was their future against their past, with their former manager David Moyes overcome as Rasmus Hojlund scored on his 21st birthday and Alejandro Garnacho, still a teenager, delivered a double. A picture of three rookies – with Kobbie Mainoo the other – celebrating sat together on an advertising hoarding may prove the afternoon’s abiding image.

Can United build on their great win against West Ham last week?

Manchester United’s season reaches new high thanks to Alejandro Garnacho

How Manchester United could line up

14:57 , Ben Fleming

Predicted Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Early Manchester United team news

14:53 , Ben Fleming

The visitors, meanwhile, will have Lisandro Martinez unavailable for eight weeks after the centre-back injured his knee against West Ham. The Argentine had just returned from another long-term foot injury but could still feature before the end of the season after it was confirmed he had not damaged his ACL as initially feared.

“It is a setback of course,” Ten Hag said on Thursday. “Licha was returning, you see his contribution to the team when he is playing, apart from the technical skills also the mentality.

“It is a big setback for Licha, he is very disappointed but he is a fighter. He will be back stronger and will play by the end of the season.”

Elsewhere, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial and Mason Mount are all out.

How Aston Villa could line up

14:46 , Ben Fleming

Predicted Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Torres, Carlos, Digne; Luiz, Kamara; Bailey, Tielemans, McGinn; Watkins

Early Aston Villa team news

14:42 , Ben Fleming

Aston Villa could welcome Pau Torres and Lucas Digne back into defence, but Unai Emery’s side suffered a blow this week when Ezri Konsa was ruled out for up to a month.

Konsa picked up the knee injury in Villa’s 5-0 win against Sheffield United and initial scans have confirmed a series injury.

“He has a knee sprain and is not going to be available. I don’t know, three or four weeks more or less,” Emery confirmed last week.

Torres and Digne, meanwhile, could come back into the side, with the Spanish coach saying the duo are still “recovering”.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United - all you need to know

14:35 , Ben Fleming

When is Aston Villa vs Manchester United?

The Premier League fixture will kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 11 February at Villa Park.

How can I watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United?

Aston Villa vs Manchester United will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting after the earlier game between West Ham and Arsenal. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Is Aston Villa vs Manchester United on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch

Good afternoon

12:05 , Jamie Braidwood

