Aston Villa 2-2 Chelsea: What Emery said

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has been speaking to TNT Sports after the draw: "We are very happy because today we achieved the first thing: improving.

"We wanted to play in the Europa League last year, and now we have a new challenge which is to play in the Champions League.

"Chelsea today showed the power, but we are being consistent in 35 matches. So to draw at the end is a very good result. I want more, of course.

"Chelsea have very good players. The result was amazing in the first half. We were defending well and we didn't concede a lot, but of course we needed to keep more possession and it is difficult against Chelsea."

On Morgan Rogers: "He has been very quick [to learn and develop] and after we needed him to play more minutes - of course he is helping us out."

On whether injuries are effecting Villa's form: "We have to try to keep being consistent with the players we have. I believe in the players.

"After this draw, we are now thinking on Thursday against Olympiakos. It will be tough. In the Premier League, we are fighting with Tottenham for fourth position."