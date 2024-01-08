Asked about Mike McCarthy's future, Jerry Jones says, "We'll see how each game goes" in postseason

The Cowboys have won the NFC East. They're the no. 2 seed in the NFC. That should mean coach Mike McCarthy definitely will be back in 2024.

Asked specifically about McCarthy's future after Sunday's win over the Commanders, owner Jerry Jones said, "We’ll see how each game goes in the playoffs" (via Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram).

That answer leaves the door open for a coaching change, if/when the Cowboys lose in the playoffs and if/when the loss can be traced to a decision made by McCarthy.

Some believe Patriots coach Bill Belichick is on the radar screen, if the Cowboys decide to try to take a potential championship roster to the next level. It would require both Jones and Belichick to bend a little (or a lot). But it could give Belichick his best chance to chase a Super Bowl championship.

The first step will be the Cowboys failing, yet again, to get to the NFC Championship. If that happens, who knows what happens next? Based on his own words, Jones has ruled nothing out.