Asian Sports Headlines at 8:02 a.m. GMT

Yokohama rallies past Al-Ain for 2-1 win in 1st leg of Asian Champions League final
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde unpack the latest update on the House v. NCAA case, react to Twitter beef happening at Colorado, and the worst Kentucky Derby names ever.
Reggie Bush took a victory lap at the Los Angeles Coliseum Thursday while delivering a message to the NCAA.
Prep for the final days of Week 6 with Dalton Del Don's latest batch of fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups!
Like Steve Harvey and the "Moonlight" debacle, Lt. Dan Hennessey made a brutal mistake on the mic on Sunday in Perth.
There have been some noteworthy moves in the fantasy baseball reliever landscape. Dalton Del Don breaks down the most important.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don debuts The Scorecard, a weekly series featuring his takes on key MLB player notes.
The Bucks will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard for an elimination game on Tuesday night.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down matchups to target and avoid and much more for the end of Week 3.
Georgia's star tight end, Brock Bowers, is the top prospect at his position, but will he be another Sam LaPorta for fantasy football? Andy Behrens gives his thoughts.
Carson Beck is entrenched as the Bulldogs' starter after a breakout 2023 season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down some of the trickiest batters to gauge so far this season in the latest edition of The Buzz.
The Seminoles lost 23-16 to Tennessee in the first-ever BCS title game.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up some big-picture trading tips before April wraps up, along with some key players to make moves on.
Concluding our 'teams that will shape the Draft' series, Matt Harmon and Fantasy Pro's Thor Nystrom look at the QB needy teams outside the top ten - Minnesota, Denver, Las Vegas - as well as teams inside the top ten that could be wild cards - New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and New York Jets.
The decision ends one of the more pressing issues for the CFP Management Committee this week in Dallas.
Week 5 of the fantasy baseball season has arrived. Fred Zinkie offers up some key pieces of pitcher strategy to start the week off right.
The Celtics now hold a 2-1 lead over the Cavaliers in their Eastern Conference semifinals series.
All four rushers who had more than 10 carries in 2023 for the Buffaloes are transferring.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald breakdown the five biggest fantasy storylines from night one of the draft and provide instant draft grades and dynasty rookie rankings.
“I appreciate St. Louis for letting me show my naked ass tonight."