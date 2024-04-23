Ashland's Proulx, a national hall of famer, always did it for dad

Apr. 22—Mary Proulx didn't do it for the records, accolades or hall of fame inductions.

She did it for her dad.

Proulx, a five-time NCAA Division III champion at Keene State College and a former division record holder in the 10,000-meter run, was recently named to the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

"The main motivator was (that) my dad (Paul) went to every single competition, every single race," said Proulx, an Ashland native. "He drove everywhere so no matter where it was, he went. My motivator was just don't waste his time — give him a show."

Proulx, 43, tried every sport as a kid but admits she was terrible at all of them besides track and cross country, both of which she started competing in when she got to Plymouth Regional High School.

Both were the only sports where Proulx, who has attention-deficit disorder and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, could focus, and they each added to her passion for the outdoors, which she got from her dad. Paul also got her into sports.

"I loved getting out into the woods," Proulx said. "As a kid, I always did that. That was kind of how I found my love for getting out in nature and just being by myself. People not knowing where I am — I love that."

Proulx, who competed for the Boston Athletic Association after college, doesn't run anymore but still loves the outdoors. She is developing what she describes as a protein/candy bar hybrid that she wants to bring to market.

Proulx, coached at Keene State by Peter Thomas, fittingly set the Division III 10,000-meter run record at the Penn Relays as a senior in 2003.

The Penn Relays, which take place at the University of Pennsylvania's historic Franklin Field, are the oldest and one of the most prestigious track meets in the country. They are also the center of a Proulx family tradition.

Every April school vacation, during the time of the Penn Relays, Mary and Paul traveled to Philadelphia to do volunteer work at a homeless shelter. Paul's best friend is a priest in the city.

Proulx won the 10,000-meter run in 33 minutes, 21.8 seconds — a record that stood for almost 20 years. No Division III female runner came within 20 seconds of Proulx's time until it was surpassed in 2022.

"That was extra special because everyone that I grew up with down there ... would come and watch me," said Proulx, who said she still lives in New Hampshire. "It was a special race just to be close again to the roots in Philadelphia. I think that just kind of kept me going."

Proulx won both the 3,000- and 5,000-meter runs at the Division III outdoor track championships in 2001 and won the 5,000- and 10,000-meter runs there the following year.

She capped her college career by winning the 10,000-meter run at the Division III outdoor championship again in 2003 as a senior, one month after setting her record in the event at the Penn Relays.

Proulx, who earned 15 All-America honors between track and cross-country, was the first track All-American and national champion at Keene State. She was inducted into the Keene State Hall of Fame in 2009 and the Little East Conference Hall of Fame in 2013.

Don't ask Proulx about any of that, though.

Her husband, Mark Miller, whom she met at her first Keene State cross-country practice, is the one who remembers all the statistics and achievements.

Miller kept an eye on fellow top runners back in their college days. Proulx was oblivious.

"Of course I wanted to beat everyone but there wasn't times in mind, there wasn't goals ever," Proulx said. "I just did it."

