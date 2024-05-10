Arteta on fitness 'doubts', title-winning dreams and Man Utd

Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Sunday's Premier League game at Manchester United.

Here are the key lines from the Arsenal boss:

There are "doubts" over the fitness of Bukayo Saka and Takehiro Tomiyasu but they will be assessed in the final training session on Saturday.

Arteta said Jorginho, who has extended his contract with the club, is "a very important" part of the team and "it is impossible to not like him".

On the psychological impact of not being in control of the title race: "It’s a very clear situation. We know what we need to do, but we have to perform at a high level in every match."

He said he has been envisioning lifting the trophy and that is fuelling his "energy and ambition" to achieve it.

On opponents Manchester United: "We know the difficulty of the game as it is in our results history against them. We will have to be at our best to try to win the game."

He said the team will not be watching Manchester City's game against Fulham on Saturday as they will be training, but he is "sure people will be connected to it".