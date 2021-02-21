Is Arsenal vs Man City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Andrew Gamble
·1 min read
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (Getty Images)
Arsenal take on Premier League leaders Manchester City in north London on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won 16 consecutive games in all competitions and they dismantled Everton 3-1 on Wednesday.

The Gunners defeated Leeds 4-2 in their last league outing, and earned a 1-1 draw in their Europa League first leg against Benfica.

With the second leg coming up next week, Arsenal will likely rotate personnel after Mikel Arteta named an unchanged team for the previous two matches.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 4:30pm GMT at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match is live onSky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage starting from 4:15pm GMT.

What is the team news?

Arsenal will be without Thomas Partey, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, but Kieran Tierney could start.

Pep Guardiola confirmed that every member of his squad – with the exception of Nathan Ake – is fit, although Ilkay Gundogan will be assessed. Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne could both make appearances.

Predicted line-ups:

Arsenal: Leno,Bellerin, Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney, Ceballos, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Pepe, Aubameyang

Manchester City: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko, Rodri, De Bruyne, Sterling, Silva, Foden, Jesus

Odds:

Arsenal: 11/2

Draw: 10/3

Manchester City: 8/15

Prediction:

Arsenal have found form in recent weeks and looked good against Leeds, but City are in incredible form and the Gunners will have one eye on their important second leg in the Europa League. 2-0 Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta is transforming Arsenal into Premier League contenders, says Pep Guardiola

