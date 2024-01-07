Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: FA Cup latest score and updates after Jakub Kiwior own goal

Arsenal host Liverpool in the FA Cup third round in an all-Premier League clash of this season’s title rivals.

Mikel Arteta’s side went winless over Christmas and New Year, suffering damaging defeats against West Ham and Fulham in the Premier League. It followed a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield, while Jurgen Klopp’s team went on to open up a three-point lead at the top of the table thanks to wins over Burnley and Newcastle and now arrive at the Emirates in better form.

This FA Cup tie will be Liverpool’s first match without Mohamed Salah, however, as the forward joins up with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, and Arsenal find themselves in need of a result after a disappointing festive period. The Gunners, who will wear an all-white kit at home for the first time in the club’s history, have been linked with a move for Ivan Toney this month as Arteta looks to spark his attack back into life.

Arsenal and Liverpool have enjoyed recent success in the FA Cup, with Arteta winning his first trophy with the Gunners in 2020 and Klopp’s Reds enjoying their own victory in 2022, but both teams were knocked out at the fourth-round stage last season and will want to avoid another early exit.

Arsenal 0-1 Liverpool, 88 minutes

18:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Two more changes for Arsenal: Emile Smith Rowe and Leandro Trossard replace Jakub Kiwior and Kai Havertz. Two minutes and a chunk of added time left.

Arsenal 0-1 Liverpool, 86 minutes

18:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Liverpool drop in, trying to protect their lead. Trent Alexander-Arnold is now in midfield with young Conor Bradley facing up to Gabriel Martinelli at right back - and that’s superb from the Northern Irishman, showing Martinelli the line and then closing the space when the Arsenal winger tries to take it, knocking it against him to earn a goal kick, too.

Arsenal 0-1 Liverpool, 85 minutes

18:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Now Liverpool concede a free kick in their own half, Darwin Nunez at fault. Martin Odegaard delivers...away for a goal kick.

Alisson takes his time, as well he might.

Arsenal 0-1 Liverpool, 83 minutes

18:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Eddie Nketiah is on for Jorginho, Mikel Arteta having to roll the dice and get an actual striker on. Can Arsenal create another big chance? And, perhaps more pertinently, will they be able to take it?

GOAL! Arsenal 0-1 LIVERPOOL (Jakub Kiwior own goal, 79 minutes)

18:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A brilliant ball in from Trent Alexander-Arnold and in it goes!

Martin Odegaard concedes a free kick near his right corner, allowing Alexander-Arnold to swing one in. It’s curvaceous and crisp, bending towards Aaron Ramsdale’s goal and taking a flick off the head of Jakub Kiwior on the way through. Liverpool lead at the Emirates!

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 79 minutes

18:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Off the bar! The woodwork is struck for a third time in this game, Diogo Jota with the hops at the far post to head at goal but getting a touch too much purchase on the header. The rebound falls at Darwin Nunez’s feet but his attempt to place an effort ends with only the spectators in the fourth row troubled.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 77 minutes

18:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Top stop from Aaron Ramsdale to keep the game goalless! Diogo Jota tucks a ball blindly to the feet of Luis Diaz, who pierces the legs of the defender and seems to have beaten Ramsdale with a left-footed effort. But Ramsdale gets down with a big right hand to keep it out!

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 76 minutes

18:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A double change from Jurgen Klopp, looking to youth for inspiration. Bobby Clark and Conor Bradley succeed Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 75 minutes

18:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

With time ticking away, the obligatory reminder that we will go to a replay if these two can’t be separated in this final fifteen minutes. Surely this game has at least one goal in it - you doubt either manager particularly wants another fixture on the itinerary.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 73 minutes

18:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Bukayo Saka has a shot at goal after Declan Rice wins possession in transition, but it’s too hefty a hit from Saka, and some way from troubling Alisson.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 70 minutes

17:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A missed connection scuppers Liverpool’s counter-attack! Danger for Arsenal as Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz lead the fast-break, the former looking for the latter but putting his pass a couple of yards behind his South American colleague. Diaz hits the brakes but can’t stop himself skidding beyond the ball - chance gone.

Harvey Elliott is booked soon after.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 69 minutes

17:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Martinelli takes, and it’s a bit of a shocker, a wounded duck that fails to beat the first defender.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 67 minutes

17:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Arsenal are stressing the edges of Liverpool’s defence, Gabriel Martinelli with chalk on his heels as the takes a crossfield switch. He rounds Trent Alexander-Arnold twice, but Ibrahima Konate steps in with perfect timing to deny Martinelli further progress.

A corner, though.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 65 minutes

17:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s now 15 shots and five on target for Arsenal, but Alisson’s goal is still yet to be breached. Liverpool yet to test Aaron Ramsdale.

William Saliba is the first name into the referee’s book, shown yellow after tugging back Diogo Jota.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 63 minutes

17:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Arsenal’s first switch: Reiss Nelson off, Gabriel Martinelli on. The crowd like it, Martinelli welcomed by a roar.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 61 minutes

17:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another miss from Bukayo Saka! A slightly simpler flight to track but still too tricky for Saka, hurrying his volley and slicing it over the bar.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 60 minutes

17:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Liverpool go to their bench. Ryan Gravenberch is on for Alexis Mac Allister and Diogo Jota relieves Cody Gakpo, who it hasn’t quite happened for.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 58 minutes

17:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Bukayo Saka can’t hook home! Beautifully worked by Arsenal, everything suggesting that Odegaard will swing it in but the midfielder instead playing a cute ball through for Kai Havertz. Havertz lifts to Saka, but the height is awkward for the left-footer, and he can’t direct his effort on goal. Another chance missed for the hosts.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 57 minutes

17:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s fully opening up now. Darwin Nunez has another chance but can’t get the ball by the Arsenal defender standing up to him, and Liverpool then foul Arsenal as the hosts make a quick transition into attack. What might Martin Odegaard conjure?

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 55 minutes

17:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Diaz is forced into some defensive work, and doesn’t quite get it right - a shove in the back and an Arsenal free kick.

Reiss Nelson drills it in low, with Liverpool’s defence suitably stodgy.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 54 minutes

17:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This forward remodelling seems to have worked for Liverpool. Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz are threatenig down either flank, a long diagonal freeing the former and allowing him to drive at Ben White. He fizzes an effort past Aaron Ramsdale’s far post, Nunez throwing his hands to his head and curling his lips - close!

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 52 minutes

17:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

No drop in the intensity of an up-tempo contest in this second half. Liverpool come forward at speed, Harvey Elliott bisecting a couple of retreating Arsenal defenders to give Luis Diaz a ball to sprint on to. Diaz looks for Darwin Nunez at the far post but can’t get it through a couple of Arsenal legs, and his subsequent efforts to create an opportunity are similarly snuffed out.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 48 minutes

17:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Superb recovery work from Joe Gomez. Bukayo Saka cleverly darts back into his own half to ensure he is onside when he then surges away from Gomez on to a long floated pass. Saka has the run on the Liverpool left back but Gomez’s recovery speed is sufficient to force Saka to turn, and the versatile defender blocks his some-time England colleague’s eventual effort.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 46 minutes

17:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It looks like Liverpool have reshuffled a little, with Cody Gakpo taking up a central role and Darwin Nunez pushed out to the left. Harvey Elliott is in a deeper position - can the visitors get the youngster on the ball more?

Second half...

17:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jurgen Klopp seems to sigh as he re-takes his place in the Liverpool dug out, covering his face with a snood as he feels the chill. Liverpool will be very pleased that it is still goalless - they don’t have many options on the bench, but Arsenal’s wastefulness means they are very much in the game.

Back underway.

HT: Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool

17:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

No goals, but plenty of action at the Emirates Stadium in a jaunty half that flew by. Arsenal have been excellent, but Mikel Arteta’s men have encountered a familiar failing in front of goal. Martin Odegaard hit the crossbar while both Kai Havertz and Reiss Nelson have had a couple of excellent opportunities, with Alisson and his defence just about managing to keep the hosts at bay.

Liverpool have threatened at times, too, particularly through Trent Alexander-Arnold, who inspected Aaron Ramsdale’s woodwork just before half time. You’d think there will be goals in this - might Arsenal live to rue another 45 minutes of profligacy?

HALF TIME: ARSENAL 0-0 LIVERPOOL

17:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 45 + 2 minutes

17:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A last chance before the interval. Kai Havertz is fouled just before the clock ticks into the 47th minute. Can Reiss Nelson produce something of quality?

He can’t. That’ll do us.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 45 + 1 minutes

17:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Into two additional minutes to close this captivating half.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 45 minutes

17:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Off the crossbar! Now it’s Liverpool threatening, Trent Alexander-Arnold unfurling a rasping drive from right of centre and bursting between Aaron Ramsdale’s gloves. Away off the woodwork it ricochets!

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 44 minutes

17:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another chance for Kai Havertz! Arsenal’s pressing has been excellen, Declan Rice picking his moment and the pocket of Alexis Mac Allister. Havertz, perhaps again overly ponderous when the chance appears, drags himself a little wider than ideal and can’t force a finish back beyond Alisson.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 43 minutes

17:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

He’s clearly been taking tips from his England colleague Trent Alexander-Arnold - curling away beyond Alisson’s goal with the goalkeeper and his defenders untroubled.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 42 minutes

17:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Quansah returns in time to watch Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones pincer Martin Odegaard, the Norwegian deftly moving between them and hitting the deck to draw a foul.

Ten yards out on the right - Bukayo Saka will pick his target...

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 40 minutes

17:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A worry for Liverpool. Jarrell Quansah goes down in discomfort after treading awkwardly over the ball, his body all out of shape in the incident. Jurgen Klopp doesn’t have much in the way of defensive cover on the bench with Virgil van Dijk ill.

Quansah looks like he might be ok, pleasingly, but we’ll see if there are any lasting impacts.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 37 minutes

17:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Fiercely struck! Alisson is in harm’s way as Ben White absolutely thumps the leather off the ball from the edge of the box, a swerving exocet swatted away by the goalkeeper.

And that’s a cracking chance, too! A fine corner hits Kai Havertz’s head but the German can’t find the target from five yards out! 12 attempts already for Arsenal - will these squandered opportunities cost them?

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 34 minutes

17:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Too much oomph. The one from the right earlier was overdone, and this is similarly charred, drifting over Aaron Ramsdale and out of play with a cavalcade of potential contesters crowding the box. Two uncharacteristically poor deliveries from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 33 minutes

17:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

William Saliba really is such a calm character. His battle with Darwin Nunez has been excellent so far, the striker giving Saliba plenty to think about, but Arsenal’s defender so far up to his task and preventing a corner on the right.

That’s rather less calm from Ben White. Neat feet from Curtis Jones bamboozle the right-back, and White throws him to the floor. A free kick in a dangerous area for Trent Alexander-Arnold to swing in.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 31 minutes

17:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The home fans express their displeasure as Reiss Nelson is whistled for what they feel is a harsh handball. It’s not - a volleyball style block from Nelson, to hands aloft as Trent Alexander-Arnold lifts towards him from close range.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 29 minutes

17:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The presence of Jorginho alongside him in midfield has given Declan Rice the scope to involve himself further forward, the ex-West Ham man nearly teeing up Kai Havertz.

That’s good from Rice, too, pressing on Alexis Mac Allister and burgling the Liverpool midfielder. The ball falls to Havertz’s feet...scuffed! One touch too many when the shooting chance opened up and in the end a pretty wretched attempt, bouncing off his planted foot and spinning into Alisson’s grasp.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 25 minutes

16:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

After an accurate, alert start in an attacking sense, Arsenal have just been a little sloppy in the last few minutes, misplacing a few passes as they try to come forward. Reiss Nelson does keep looking to get across and beyond Liverpool’s defence - having already been in behind once, you fancy that Arsenal will fancy re-visiting that run throughout the evening’s action.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 24 minutes

16:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A good foot race between William Saliba and Darwin Nunez, the former just putting the accelerator down to ensure that Nunez can’t quite beat him to a bouncing ball. A biff with the hip keeps the Uruguayan away and ensures that Saliba can reload at Aaron Ramsdale’s feet.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 22 minutes

16:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Liverpool’s best chance so far. An outswinger from Harvey Elliott’s left peg lands on the head of a leaping Darwin Nunez, who directs downwards but without sufficent contact to keep it on target. Aaron Ramsdale watches it go a couple of yards wide of his left-hand upright.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool,21 minutes

16:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Trent Alexander-Arnold is getting on the ball more and more, a delicious first touch enabling him to move forward and send Darwin Nunez in behind. Nunez’s ball to the far post is turned behind by Ben White.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 20 minutes

16:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Quansah and Joe Gomez get themselves in a tangle, allowing Bukayo Saka to nip in. The defensive duo untwine themselves promptly enough and Saka can’t make much progress.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 18 minutes

16:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

After a frantic opening, Liverpool settle into possession for the first time, but Jarrell Quansah is dispossesed soon after showing off his long, smooth striding ability up into the middle third. Arsenal play their own possession game, happy to let the game sit for a moment.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 15 minutes

16:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Trent Alexander-Arnold tucks in and then tries to release Curtis Jones with a forward pass. Reiss Nelson intelligently steps across the midfielder, hindering his progress sufficiently for the pass to trickle through to Aaron Ramsdale harmlessly.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 12 minutes

16:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Arsenal are properly up for this - and so are the crowd. Ben White flies into a firm, but perfectly fair, tackle to lift the noise. Plenty to think about for Jurgen Klopp in these opening skirmishes.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 11 minutes

16:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

How have Arsenal not scored?!? Saka wins the ball in the final third and it feels a formality that a teammate will convert, but a heroic block from Ibrahima Konate keeps out the first effort, and Martin Odegaard hits the crossbar on the follow-up!

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 10 minutes

16:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Good work from Luis Diaz, performing his defensive duties strongly to help out Joe Gomez. He wins a free kick out of Bukayo Saka, who gets up a little gingerly - Saka has been dealing with an Achilles problem, and this, thankfully, doesn’t look too serious.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 8 minutes

16:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Arsenal are banging on the door! An outstanding delivery strikes an Arsenal leg but isn’t diverted goalwards. Arsenal soon have the ball back, though, and Kai Havertz curls an effort on goal. Alisson saves but can’t handle it, scrambling to his feet to corral it at the second attempt.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 7 minutes

16:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Deflected behind! Another glimpse for Reiss Nelson, intelligently constructed as Ben White finds Martin Odegaard at the byline with a throw. Odegaard cuts back, Jorginho toes on, and Nelson’s effort is flicks away for a corner.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 6 minutes

16:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This has been a really bright start. Arsenal produce some vibrant football on the right, and it appears a shooting opportunity is there for Martin Odegaard. The home captain is trigger-shy, though, failing to fire and instead opting for a pass, and Liverpool regather their shape to push their opponents back.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 5 minutes

16:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Overhit - not Trent Alexander-Arnold’s best, bending beyond both Darwin Nunez and Ibrahima Konate and hopping out of play.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 4 minutes

16:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That was a brilliant pass from Aaron Ramsdale, and a fine run from Reiss Nelson - you can see the plan Arsenal have to get him running on an arc in and then up between Liverpool’s centre-halves.

Liverpool’s first attack brings a free kick wide on the right.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 2 minutes

16:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

What a chance for Reiss Nelson! Route one football from Arsenal, a long, straight ball up the centre from Aaron Ramsdale beautifully weighted and allowing Nelson to rumble on to it. Nelson takes it around Alisson, but just runs out of room, checking back on to his right boot but unable to squeeze it in at the near post.

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, 1 minute

16:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kai Havertz does seem to have started centrally for Arsenal, with Reiss Nelson off the left. Cody Gakpo is the third man in Liverpool’s midfield, with Harvey Elliott up alongside Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

KICK OFF!

16:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We are up and running at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

16:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Out into the cold the players come, Liverpool keeping warm in jackets, Arsenal showing their all white shirts proudly.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

16:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kick off is nearing at the Emirates Stadium. Not all third round matches have VAR in operation, but this one will - Simon Hooper is on hand to assist John Brooks if required today.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

16:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A reminder that the Arsenal players will look slightly different to usual out on the pitch this afternoon. Luke Baker tells you why.

Why are Arsenal wearing an all-white kit at home against Liverpool?

Jurgen Klopp speaks to the BBC ahead of kick off

16:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“We are not thinking about it, just getting through it,” Jurgen Klopp says of a hectic schedule. “The period with five games in 13 days, I’m really happy it is over. You woke up in the morning and didn’t know who you were playing next. It’s the first game in the FA Cup, and both Arsenal and us got a dream draw playing each other.

“Virgil is ill. We were kind of lucky in the last few weeks because a lot of staff had it, but not many players. We’ll see how he is tomorrow and for the next game.

“Harvey Elliott has played fantastically for us, not only this year but before. We need Harvey on the ball. We need to play to his skills and hopefully we can do that and get him involved.”

Arsenal vs Liverpool

16:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The players are out warming up, vitally important on a rather nippy evening in north London. There are a few flurries of snow forecast overnight - brr!

Arsenal vs Liverpool

16:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It feels like another big opportunity for Aaron Ramsdale, this. Neither nor David Raya have quite managed to grasp a firm hold of the number one shirt this season, though the Spaniard has been backed significantly more by Mikel Arteta. Can Ramsdale force a rethink for the second half of the season? Keeping Liverpool at bay, even without Mohamed Salah, could be a persuasive argument.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

16:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The raft of 2pm kick offs have just to an end, with Manchester City through, but West Ham and Nottingham Forest facing replays after being held at home by Bristol City and Blackpool respectively. It sounds like Jarrod Bowen might have suffered an injury scare for David Moyes’s side, too, with ex-Arsenal defender Konastantinos Mavropanos off prematurely earlier to add to the Scottish manager’s worries.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

15:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Alexis Mac Allister has grown into a holding role for Liverpool this season but Wataru Endo has been a positive stabilising force in that midfield of late, and you feel like he may well be missed during his Asian Cup efforts. The suggestion is that it may be Cody Gakpo rather than Harvey Elliott in a deeper role, with the latter pushed up to the right side of the front three.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

15:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So a chance for an Arsenal attack missing their top centre forward to test a Liverpool defence missing their two first-choice centre-halves - that feels like a key battle in a game between two relatively evenly-matched sides. You’d imagine Kai Havertz will occupy a central area for the hosts, but Bukayo Saka and Reiss Nelson will surely have the freedom to tuck in and run beyond the German, more often deployed in midfield this season.

Team News - Liverpool

15:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Liverpool, meanwhile, have both Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo in their side with Mohamed Salah absent. Virgil van Dijk is ill, so Jarrell Quansah gets another start at the back.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Konate, Gomez; Gakpo, Mac Allister, Jones; Elliott, Nunez, Diaz.

Team News - Arsenal

15:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

As expeced, it’s a strong Arsenal side, with Reiss Nelson and Kai Havertz given opportunities with Gabriel Jesus absent and Gabriel Martinelli only on the bench. Aaron Ramsdale starts in goal.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Rice, Jorginho, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Nelson.

Use a telescope not a microscope – Mikel Arteta urges perspective on Arsenal dip

15:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Mikel Arteta admitted back-to-back defeats have halted Arsenal’s Premier League momentum but warned against putting his side’s rocky run under the microscope.

Arsenal’s title challenge has faltered in recent matches following a home loss to West Ham on December 28 before they suffered another defeat at Fulham three days later.

The Gunners have slipped to fourth in the table, five points behind leaders Liverpool who they host in the third round of the FA Cup today.

Use a telescope not a microscope – Mikel Arteta urges perspective on Arsenal dip

Why Arsenal will be wearing white this afternoon

15:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Arsenal won’t be clad in their familiar red this afternoon, instead donning an all-white shirt in the name of an important cause. Luke Baker explains:

Why are Arsenal wearing an all-white kit at home against Liverpool?

Brentford set huge Ivan Toney transfer price as Arsenal and Chelsea consider player sales

15:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So Ivan Toney is very much on Mikel Arteta’s radar with the end of his ban little more than a week away - but can Arsenal afford him? Brentford have put a hefty price tag on their striker, as Miguel Delaney reports:

Brentford set huge Ivan Toney transfer price as Arsenal and Chelsea consider sales

Anxiety is weighing heavily on Arsenal- but is Ivan Toney the answer?

14:55 , Miguel Delaney

In the last week, Arsenal’s hierarchy have been attempting to work out whether they can make the finances work to get Ivan Toney. There are no questions about whether he is worth going for. Mikel Arteta wants him.

That is partly because the Arsenal manager himself is trying to work out what has gone wrong with his attack.

Anxiety weighing heavily on Arsenal but is Ivan Toney the answer?

Jurgen Klopp faces Liverpool squad conundrum with echoes of ‘near-quadruple’ season

14:45 , Richard Jolly

Jurgen Klopp has been here before. In a title race, among the favourites for a European trophy, closing in on the League Cup final, with an FA Cup campaign, contemplating glory on several fronts, wondering if a huge workload will take its toll. A few days ago, he had talked about what he called the “near-quadruple” season; there have been treble winners but, in a sense, Liverpool came closer than anyone else to the grand slam of trophies, sustaining a title challenge to the final day, reaching a Champions League final.

They won the FA and Carabao Cups in 2022. Two years on, they face a sizeable first obstacle at Arsenal – “probably the most tricky draw you can get,” Klopp argued – but overcome it and another double may feel feasible. There is a case that, with their squad stretched by injuries and international call-ups, Liverpool would be better off exiting the FA Cup at the first hurdle and channelling their attention into other competitions. There is also an argument that Liverpool’s marathon 63-game campaign in 2021-22, when they played every possible match, was a factor in their regression the following year.

Jurgen Klopp faces Liverpool squad conundrum with echoes of ‘near-quadruple’ season

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

14:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

14:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Jorginho, Smith Rowe; Saka, Jesus, Trossard.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Jones, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz.

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

14:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool team news

Liverpool will be without Dominik Szoboszlai, who has suffered a hamstring injury, as well as Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo, both away on international duty. Andy Robertson, Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara are among their longer-term absentees

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

14:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Arsenal team news

Oleksandr Zinchenko is doubtful for Arsenal, who have lost Takehiro Tomiyasu to the Asian Cup and Mohamed Elneny to the Africa Cup of Nations. Gabriel Jesus, meanwhile, is expected to miss out after suffering a knee injury, though the club believe the injury to be minor.

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

14:31 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Arsenal vs Liverpool?

Arsenal vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 7 January at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 4pm. The action will also be shown via the BBC Sport website and on the iPlayer.

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

14:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal host Liverpool in the FA Cup third round in an all-Premier League clash of this season’s title rivals.

Mikel Arteta’s side went winless over Christmas and New Year, suffering damaging defeats against West Ham and Fulham in the Premier League. It followed a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield, while Jurgen Klopp’s team went on to open up a three-point lead at the top of the table thanks to wins over Burnley and Newcastle and now arrive at the Emirates in better form.

This FA Cup tie will be Liverpool’s first match without Mohamed Salah, however, as the forward joins up with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, and Arsenal find themselves in need of a result after a disappointing festive period. The Gunners, who will wear an all-white kit at home for the first time in the club’s history, have been linked with a move for Ivan Toney this month as Arteta looks to spark his attack back into life.

Arsenal and Liverpool have enjoyed recent success in the FA Cup, with Arteta winning his first trophy with the Gunners in 2020 and Klopp’s Reds enjoying their own victory in 2022, but both teams were knocked out at the fourth-round stage last season and will want to avoid another early exit.

Follow live updates from Arsenal vs Liverpool in today’s live blog.