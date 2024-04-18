'Arsenal have to turn it around for the Premier League'

[Getty Images]

Former Arsenal defender Matthew Upson believes the Gunners must respond to their Champions League exit in the Premier League to avoid being labelled as a team that crumbles at the business end of the season.

Last spring, a run of no wins in four ended the north London side's title hopes and they have now lost two in a row following Sunday's home defeat by Aston Villa and the 1-0 reverse at Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

"They'll want to eradicate that from them as a group," Upson told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "To get rid of that label as a team and as a group is important.

"They've gone a long way to getting rid of it this season. They've definitely improved in terms of the things that were letting them down at this stage last season. Those were well in flow by now and they were having a really tough time.

"Yes, they've had a couple of bad results now and it's been difficult, but we're at that business end of the season when there are key games you can lose.

"They have to turn it around for the Premier League. It's a really tough game away at Wolves. They have to focus on that and use the energy in that way.

"Only they can change that story. They're a young team and they haven't had too many changes in the team. Maybe the teams able to cope with rotation of players can look a little bit fresher come this period, which is crucial with game after game."

