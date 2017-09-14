Arsenal Europa League game delayed as visiting German fans kick down barriers, fight with stewards

Arsenal’s Europa League opener against FC Koln has been delayed by an hour, until 9 p.m. local time (4 p.m. ET), due to safety concerns related to fan activity outside the Emirates Stadium.

The concerns stemmed from away fans, who kicked down barriers outside the Emirates, reportedly stormed the stadium’s gates, and generally crowded the surrounding area. Many of them reportedly did not have tickets to the match.

At around 7:55 local time, fans were finally allowed to enter the stadium, but the trouble related to unruly visiting supporters turned violent inside the ground:

Koln fans fighting with stewards inside Emirates stadium. Group arrived in home end and fought their way into away section.





Police and police dogs reportedly got involved. Meanwhile, police tried to control the scene outside the ground:

Bridge to Drayton Park blocked. Guards around Emirates say discussions between Uefa & clubs whether game goes ahead





After discussions between officials from the two clubs and UEFA, Arsenal decided that the situation was under control and that the game could be played.

#afc confirm #AFCvCOL "goes ahead". Clearly fears over the alternative, dispersing fans now. "Safest option is to play the game'





FC Koln is making its first appearance in a continental competition since 1992-93, and 20,000 of the Bundesliga club’s fans reportedly travelled to London for the game. They marched through the streets earlier in the day:

FC Koln have arrived & theyve brought 70% of any atmosphere the emirates will have tonight.





However, only 2,900 visiting supporters will be allowed into the Emirates for the game. So thousands of ticketless fans crowded the area around the ground, causing chaos. According to the Mirror’s John Cross, they stormed the stadium’s gates:

Cologne fans have stormed gates, mayhem outside, the fear is they could end up being in home sections.





Videos showed some fans kicking down barriers outside the stadium:





Ticketless FC Koln fans trying to force their way into the stadium seems to be the cause of tonight's delay in the #EuropaLeague…





Mean time at the Emirates…





There is a sobering history of overcrowding at British soccer games. Most notably, 96 fans were killed and hundreds more injured during a crush at Hillsborough in 1989. On that day, many Liverpool fans without tickets had been allowed to enter the stadium.

Authorities have since instituted numerous precautions to prevent another similar disaster, and the policing of matches is much more vigilant.

The visiting Germans had caused some trouble earlier in the afternoon. Local police reported “no significant disorder,” but the Koln fans did hold up traffic, light flares and throw bottles, according to police.

After the stadium’s gates opened, many of the Koln fans did make their way inside. But not all of them were in the designated away sections. Some appear to have bought tickets on the secondary market from Arsenal supporters:

Pretty much everyone you see in this pic are Cologne fans – All those in the Arsenal end. They are everywhere.





By the time the away end had filled in, the Koln supporters were bouncing up and down, singing and chanting:

Köln fans in the ground:





There is a chance that some visiting fans bought Arsenal memberships solely for access to tickets reserved for Arsenal fans. The club apparently let it be known that even that wouldn’t work…

They said on their website any Koln fans with home end tickets would be refused entry, free money. …. didn't quite work out, though.