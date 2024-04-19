Around the Sound: Professional bull riding in Western Washington

Professional Bull Riding is coming to Washington!

There will be two stops at Angel of The Winds Arena on Wednesday and Thursday and two more stops at the Tacoma Dome on Saturday and Sunday, so there will be plenty of opportunities to see riders like Wyatt Rogers take on some of the fiercest bulls in the world.

“It’s just adrenaline like no other, if you’ve ever been in a car crash that feeling like your heart pounding like everything is slowing down, like controlled chaos on the back of the bull,” Rogers said.

Rogers isn’t a stranger to bull riding. Both his mom and dad participated in shows, and he says he grew up alongside the bulls.

“They said when I was a toddler I’d sleep all day but I’d wake up to watch the bulls, so it’s something I’ve always dreamed of doing. Since two years old I started riding sheep and went up the ranks from calves, steer, and here we are living out my dream,” Rogers said.

It still takes hours of practice and ensuring you’re in the best physical and mental shape. All that work for only eight seconds. When you get to the level of these PBR athletes, it’s not easy.

“It’s a dance between me and the bull. The bulls leading it and I’m just following, I need to match its foot and the better controlled my body is the better I am, and it’s a judged sport. You get judged on how intense the bull leads the dance,” Rogers said.

PBR’s stop in Washington is the second to last before the Fort Worth, Texas championships.

If you want to experience fearless riders battling it out for the best score with unpredictable bulls, this event is for you!