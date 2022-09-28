Around the NFC East in Week 3

The Eagles and Cowboys were big winners in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, as the four NFC East teams faced off against each other.

Both the Eagles and Cowboys not only won their games against the Commanders and Giants respectively, but both wins were on the road.

Eagles 3-0

Cowboys 2-1

Giants 2-1

Commanders 1-2

Eagles show they are Best in the division, beat Commanders 24-8

Sep 25, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) passes the ball under pressure from Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) during the third quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Graham was a stud Sunday, repeatedly pressuring Carson Wentz, registering 6 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 5 quarterback hits, 2 tackles for a loss, 1 pass breakup, and 1 forced fumble. What a HUGE day! No surprise, Graham was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week. The Eagles accumulated nine sacks and 17 QB hits against what was thought to be a stronger Commanders’ offensive line.

Jalen Hurts again was productive, passing for 340 yards and three passing touchdowns. Hurts has been so productive in three weeks that he became the first player with at least 900 passing and 100 rushing yards through three games since at least 1950.

DeVonta Smith had his best game thus far, recording eight receptions for 169 yards and one touchdown. Smith made two acrobatic receptions exhibiting his athletic ability as well.

Cowboys get huge win at NYG 23-16

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) tries to avoid a tackle by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The sports media and fans talked and talked about Dak Prescott being injured. The Cowboys defense has proven they are the ones the media should given their proper due, relentlessly pressuring Giants QB Daniel Jones and sacking him five times.

Story continues

DE Demarcus Lawrence continues to be a force up front for the Cowboys. Lawrence equaled his single-game career high with three sacks.

Prescott doesn’t play defense, and the Cowboys quietly lead the entire NFL with 13 sacks. Anyone watching what the Eagles’ defensive line did to the Commanders naturally will be expecting the Cowboys to feast on the Commanders offensive line in Week 4, making it another rough day for Carson Wentz.

Giants offense stalled by Cowboys defense 23-16

Saquon Barkley is once again healthy and has brought his home-run ability back to the field. Barkley is again so explosive; though the Cowboys dominated the Giants OL most of the night in Week 3, suddenly when given daylight, Barkley darted through the line of scrimmage into the secondary and was gone for a 36-yard touchdown run.

The Cowboys’ defense limited the Giants’ offense in Week 3 holding Daniel Jones under 200 yards passing and Saquon Barkley under 100 yards rushing. The Giants only converted on 3 of 11 attempts on third down.

Sterling Shepard suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. This comes eight and a half months after Shepard suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon. It was an unbelievable sight. Such a finely tuned NFL athlete, simply running slowly and softly on the NYG turf, and BAM! So sudden, so unfortunate for Shepard.

That looks bad for Sterling Shepard pic.twitter.com/GYXjvttmNq — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) September 27, 2022

Commanders offensive line yields 17 QB hits, losing to Eagles 24-8

Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6). (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Commanders were so out-manned the last two weeks in the first half, it is hard to believe an NFL team could be outscored 46-0, but it occurred.

In the Ron Rivera era as Washington head coach,, Sunday marked the 7th time in 36 games Rivera’s Washington team was trailing by 20 points or more at halftime. It was also the 10th time in 36 games Rivera’s team trailed by 20 points at any time during the game. That’s an alarming red flag.

The offensive tackles, Charles Leno and Sam Cosmi struggled at times with edge rushers Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham. The interior of Washington’s offensive line, specifically guards Andrew Norwell and Trai Turner, had their issues.

Benjamin St-Juste made three nice pass breakups and played the outside corner position well. The Commanders were without corner William Jackson III, thus, Jack Del Rio chose to move St-Juste outside. His good play raises the question if we might see him on the outside again soon?

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire