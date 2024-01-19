Army wide receiver Isaiah Alston announces he's transferring to Iowa State

Former Army wide receiver Isaiah Alston has decided to play for Iowa State following his decision to leave West Point. He announced his choice on the social media platform X/Twitter on Thursday evening.

College recruiters came clamoring for Alston once he entered the NCAA transfer portal. According to the receiver, Alston also received offers from Kansas, Houston, Southern Mississippi, Massachusetts, Old Dominion, Robert Morris, Connecticut, James Madison and Wyoming.

Army wide receiver Isaiah Alston (11) catches a ball in the first half against the UTSA Roadrunners at the Alamodome. Alston caught a 55-yard pass from running back Markel Johnson in the third quarter.

Iowa State needed only two days to show its interest. Alston visited the Ames campus in January.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Iowa State!,'' Alston wrote on Dec. 17.

It is unknown how, or if his separation from West Point has concluded. All cadets at West Point are active-duty U.S. Army members and must go through a resignation and separation process.

Alston drew attention because he is 6-foot-4, 195 pounds and has made acrobatic catches in an Army offense that was primarily run-oriented during his first three seasons – the Black Knights opened up the passing game more last season but Alston was injured in a game at Syracuse on Sept. 23 and did not return. Having played only four games, Alston should be eligible for two seasons.

The exact nature of Army’s offense headed into 2024 remains unclear. Head coach Jeff Monken was not satisfied with the transition to a shotgun-option offense. He told ESPN that he expects the Black Knights to utilize the long-established standard of a triple option offense, coupled with some looks from the shotgun. Perhaps a strong consensus on that was the recent shift of Cody Worley from quarterback coach and run coordinator to the offensive coordinator post. Drew Thatcher, last year’s OC, is now the H-backs coach.

Despite losing the final eight games of the 2023 campaign and five games to a different injury in 2022 Alston concluded his Army career with 49 receptions for 1,031 yards, or 21 yards per catch, and hauled in six touchdown passes. He was a preseason all-independent selection by Phil Steele magazine headed into the 2023 season.

Alston, from Middletown, New Jersey, had entered the transfer portal two years earlier but reconsidered and withdrew his name.

Alston is one of six Army players known to have entered the portal. Sophom0ore linebacker Tano Letuli is headed for San Diego State. A week ago, freshman quarterback Champ (Ezekiah) Harris decided on Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas.

Army quarterback Champ Harris (7) runs in front of LSU linebacker Omar Speights (1) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Danny Wild, USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Larry Robinson and linebacker Kalvyn Crummie remain uncommitted. Running back Hunter Roddy, who never appeared in a game, is headed for Idaho State.

Iowa State finished 7-6 last season, bowing to Memphis 36-26 in the Liberty Bowl. In the Big 12 Conference, the Cyclones finished tied for fourth (6-3) with West Virginia. Iowa State, with Big 12 offensive freshman of the year Rocco Becht, passed for 245 yards per game and ran for 120.

ISU’s top two receivers will return. Jayden Higgins – himself a transfer from Eastern Kentucky – had 53 receptions for six scores and 76 yards per game. Jaylin Noel had 68 catches, seven scores and averaged 68 yards per contest.

The Cyclones open 2024 action by hosting FCS powerhouse North Dakota on Aug. 31 and travel to state rival Iowa on Sept. 7.

