Army football score updates vs. Troy in Week 7 get-back game for Black Knights

Army football will look to score its third win of the season when the Black Knights host Troy on Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBSSN).

The Black Knights (2-3) will try to slow down the nation's leading running back, Kimani Vidal, who has 835 yards rushing this season and is coming off a 245-yard, three-TD game against Arkansas State.

Army is coming off a 27-24 loss to Boston College, sealed with an Eagles touchdown in the final 25 seconds.

The Trojans (4-2) are coming off the best season in school history. They went 12-2 last year, and one of those wins came against the Black Knights, 10-9 in the first-ever meeting between the programs.

Army football game time, TV channel, betting odds vs. Troy

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

TV: CBSSN

Betting odds: Troy by 4.5 points

SCOUTING REPORT: Army football needs to reverse trend of late collapses as Troy visits West Point

Army football score updates vs. Troy

Check back for score updates as Army football faces Troy at Michie Stadium

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Army football score updates vs. Troy in Week 7