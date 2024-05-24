Arman Tsarukyan: Islam Makhachev must take Dustin Poirier down right away or ‘it’s going to be dangerous’

Arman Tsarukyan is warning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev that he needs to realize success with his wrestling early vs. Dustin Poirier.

Makhachev (25-1 MMA, 14-1 UFC) defends his title against Poirier (30-8 MMA, 22-7 UFC) in the UFC 302 main event June 1 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Makhachev has proven that he’s not just a grappler – most recently when he knocked out former featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski with a head kick at UFC 294. However, Tsarukyan thinks it would be a mistake if Makhachev engaged in the striking with his American Top Team teammate.

“I see Islam is going to try and push him to the cage, to take him down and try to hold him, submit him,” Tsarukyan told the New York Post. “But if he can’t do that, it’s going to be dangerous. If he wants to box him, I think Dustin Poirier on a different level.

“His punch, his speed, he can knock him out very fast. That’s why Islam’s got to try to take him down right away. For me, the favorite is Islam on this fight, but like I can put money on Dustin Poirier KO, because it could happen.”

Tsarukyan (22-3 MMA, 9-2 UFC) defeated former champ Charles Oliveira at UFC 300 in April but passed up on the short-notice opportunity to challenge Makhachev less than two months later. Poirier was awarded the title shot instead, but Tsarukyan expects the UFC to do right by him and give him the winner.

“I’m going to wait for my title fight,” Tsarukyan said. “I know UFC is going to give me that chance because they’re not bullsh*t. They’re going to do real fight.”

