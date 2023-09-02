Arkansas – Western Carolina: LIVE 2nd Half updates, summary and highlights

Arkansas was dominant in the first half against Western Carolina, they lead 35-3 going into the break.

The new-look passing game under Dan Enos was able to get established on the first two plays from scrimmage as Arkansas was able to score in just 36 seconds. It’s been all Hogs since that point.

KJ Jefferson is 14-16 for 214 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Jaedon Wilson leads the Hogs in receiving with 2 catches for 69 yards and one touchdown. Isaac TeSlaa also has 3 catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.

The only concern is the lack of success in the running game. Arkansas only has 39 yards rushing.

On defense the Hogs have forced three turnovers and have dominated the Catamounts from the beginning of the game.

Don’t miss any of the second half action and follow along right here for drive-by-drive and score-by-score updates from War Memorial Stadium.

Arkansas 1st Drive

Arkansas goes three-and-out, but avoids disaster as KJ Jefferson is hit from behind on 3rd down and fumbles. Jefferson was able to recover his fumble and the Razorbacks punted from their own endzone.

Western Carolina 1st Drive

Western Carolina is able to get a lot of forward momentum and scores their first touchdown of the season on this drive. Arkansas held them to a 4th and inches near midfield, but the Catamounts were able to convert. The next play, Cole Gonzales finds Censere Lee for a 40-yard pass completion inside the Hogs 5-yard line. On the ensuing play, Desmond Reid punches it in from 2 yards out.

ARKANSAS LEADS 35-10

Arkansas 2nd Drive

AJ Green gets his first two carries of the year, getting a first down. A big completion to Jaedon Wilson is wiped out by a Rocket Sanders hold, but Sanders makes up for it with a 14-yard run. Jefferson misses a wide open Isaac TeSlaa that would’ve been a touchdown, but it’s over his head.

Two plays later, Jefferson finds Armstrong for an 16-yard gain over the middle. Two plays after that, Jefferson connects with Armstrong once again, this time for a 16-yard touchdown. Cam Little’s extra point is good.

ARKANSAS LEADS 42-10

He is ArmSTRONG pic.twitter.com/eS3VToIHEk — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 2, 2023

Western Carolina 2nd Drive

Desmond Reid is swallowed up in the backfield by Keivie Rose and Jaheim Singletary. Arkansas defense forces a 3rd and 10, but WCU converts on a 23-yard completion. Two plays later, Gonzales finds David White over the middle for a 15-yard gain.

Two plays after that, Keivie Rose sacks Gonzales for a 7-yard loss. Rose’s first sack as a Hog. On 3rd and 13, WCU fails to convert and faces a 4th and 6. The Catamounts go for it on 4th down and Jayden Johnson intercepts Gonzales’ pass.

Arkansas 3rd Drive

Arkansas takes over at their own 25-yard line. Dominique Johnson gets his first carries of the season and a 7-yard scamper gives him a first down to the Razorback 29.

END OF THE THIRD QUARTER

Arkansas continues to ride with Jefferson at quarterback and he’s unable to connect with Sategna on 3rd and long. Hogs are forced to punt to WCU.

Western Carolina 3rd Drive

Arkansas linebacker Chris Paul gets ejected following a hit on WCU quarterback Cole Gonzalez. He’s called for a targeting and it ends his day. WCU isn’t able to get anything going following the first down and are forced to punt. Isaiah Satgena has an impressive 39-yard punt return to set up Arkansas at the WCU 48.

Arkansas 4th Drive

Arkansas fans get their first look at backup quaterback Jacolby Criswell. His first completion as a Hog comes as he hits Jaedon Wilson for a 14-yard first down. Freshman running back Isaiah Augustave has four straight rushes for 20 yards before Criswell hits freshman receiver Davion Dozier for a 14-yard touchdown. Cam Little’s extra point is good.

ARKANSAS LEADS 49-10

First Razorback touchdown pass for Criswell. First career touchdown reception for Dozier. FUN! pic.twitter.com/ds6QvrGCCO — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 2, 2023

Western Carolina 4th Drive

WCU takes over at their own 25-yard line. Charlie Dean is back in at quarterback for Cole Gonzalez They convert a big 3rd and 7 with an 8-yard completion. Dean finds Zion Booker for a 13-yard gain on the next play. On the next two plays, Corey Washington is able to find space for big gains down to the Arkansas 22-yard line.

Two plays later, Dean’s pass is picked off by freshman linebacker Brad Spence, who takes it 85 yards for the pick six.

ARKANSAS LEADS 56-10

Eighty-five yards to the mojo dojo casa house pic.twitter.com/3dfBZix0sC — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 2, 2023

Western Carolina 5th Drive

WCU goes with their third different quaterback on the day as Brody Palhegyi is in for the Catamounts. Palhegyi is able to convert a big 3rd and 4 to keep the Razorback defense on the field. Markel Townsend is able to rush three straight times for 12 yards. Arkansas defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr. gets called for targeting and is shaken up on the play.

WCU has the ball at the Arkansas 27 and Palhegyi is able to scaramble for a 10 yards before throwing an incompletion to the back of the endzone. Palhegyi is sacked on 3rd and 8 and WCU calls a timeout with two seconds left to kick a garbage time field goal as time expires.

ARKANSAS WINS 56-13!

Wins, we're wanting more pic.twitter.com/qPwppHx7EJ — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 2, 2023

