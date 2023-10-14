Arkansas vs. Alabama live score, updates, highlights from Week 7 college football game

Arkansas football hits the road Saturday for the final leg of a four-game trip, hoping to springboard its season and end a 20-year drought in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Razorbacks (2-4, 0-3 SEC) will face surging No. 11 Alabama (5-1, 3-0) on Saturday morning. Arkansas is coming off another disappointing loss to Ole Miss, while Alabama beat Texas A&M last week to cement itself once again as the SEC West favorite. The Crimson Tide's lone loss this season came to No. 9 Texas.

The last time Arkansas won a game at Alabama was 2003. The Razorbacks scored the game's final 17 points that evening, with Chris Balseiro converting a game-winning field goal in overtime to secure a 34-31 victory.

KJ Jefferson has completed 110-of-164 passes (67.1%) for 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns while also rushing for 136 yards and a touchdown through six games this season. Jefferson, who has thrown for at least one touchdown in each of his last 17 games under center, ranks first on Arkansas’ career touchdown responsibility list with 80.

Since Nick Saban’s arrival in 2007, Alabama has played in 26 games that kicked off at 11:30 a.m. CT or earlier. The Crimson Tide is a perfect 26-0 in those matchups, and it has won 16 straight against unranked opponents.

According to the University of Arkansas radio team, Raheim 'Rocket' Sanders did not travel to Alabama with the Razorbacks.

Arkansas men's basketball coach Eric Musselman is here at Bryant-Denny Stadium supporting the football team.

Chris Paul Jr. and Jaylon Braxton did not travel for Arkansas football, a team spokesperson confirms. Cameron Ball, Dwight McGlothern and Al Walcott all traveled. They were questionable earlier this week.

