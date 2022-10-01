Arkansas kicker Jake Bates executes brilliant onside kick against Alabama

Arkansas had some momentum in the second half against Alabama on Saturday.

The Razorbacks were within 14 and coach Sam Pittman called for an onside kick.

Jake Bates not only hit a perfect kick that traveled 11 yards.

The kicker recovered the football and it led to a field goal that had the Razorbacks within 11 points, 28-17.

ONSIDE KICK RECOVERED BY THE KICKER! Jake Bates executes it to PERFECTION. pic.twitter.com/D1m3qA39Bp — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 1, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire