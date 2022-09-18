Arkansas football vs. Missouri State video highlights, top plays, game score
Watch highlights of Arkansas football's game against Missouri State on Saturday at Razorback Stadium.
The Razorbacks look to continue their hot streak against the Bears.
Here are the top highlights from tonight's game.
Arkansas football score vs. Missouri State
Arkansas football vs. Missouri State highlights
Arkansas football leads after punt return for 6
On the very DAY Joe Adams goes into the Razorback Hall of Honor, Bryce Stephens has his own punt return moment at DWRRS. pic.twitter.com/3HgSelJrOh
— Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 18, 2022
Arkansas football answers with a huge run
Just good ole north and south runnin pic.twitter.com/7yTh9BuV06
— Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 18, 2022
Missouri State football scores on a big play to lead, again
𝙁𝙖𝙠𝙚𝙙 '𝙚𝙢 𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙤𝙪𝙩!#WakeTheBears | @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/BOYyM34dVp
— MO STATE Football (@MOStateFootball) September 18, 2022
Arkansas football is making a comeback with a huge play for 6
Pitch and catch pic.twitter.com/wl4ZRPKaAf
— Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 18, 2022
Arkansas football gets on the board
Now we go pic.twitter.com/vg6L4gtlMz
— Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 18, 2022
Missouri State football quarterback Jason Shelley spins off a defender and scores a touchdown to give the bears a 17-0 lead over Arkansas
𝗟𝗮𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝘁 𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲!#WakeTheBears | @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/B2aeoqNRvV
— MO STATE Football (@MOStateFootball) September 18, 2022
Missouri State football strikes first vs. the Arkansas Razorbacks
𝗛𝗲'𝘀 𝗴𝗼𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪(𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁) 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗳𝗳!#WakeTheBears | @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/9ttm2eQG0Z
— MO STATE Football (@MOStateFootball) September 17, 2022
