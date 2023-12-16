Arkansas football quarterback KJ Jefferson to enter transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas football quarterback KJ Jefferson announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on his Instagram account Saturday morning.

The decision ended weeks of speculation surrounding Jefferson's future, with the Razorbacks already going into the transfer portal and securing a commitment from Boise State's Taylen Green.

Jefferson's departure will end a three-year run for the Mississippi native as Arkansas' starting quarterback. A sterling career for Jefferson ended on a sour note, with the Razorbacks going 4-8.

A struggling offensive line failed to protect Jefferson all year, and he hyperextended his knee during the Razorbacks' 48-10 loss to Missouri to close the season.

Jefferson is Arkansas all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns, pass completions, total touchdowns, total plays and total yards. He earned his first start as a redshirt freshman in 2020.

Jefferson's best statistical year came in 2021, his first full season as the Hogs' starting quarterback. He completed 198-of-294 passes for 2,676 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also dushed for a team-leading 664 yards on 146 carries with six scores on the ground.

He posted slightly lesser numbers in 2022 while missing two games due to injury. Jefferson was notoriously a big-game performer, and he was named the most valuable player in each of Arkansas bowl wins from 2021-22.

Green and Jacolby Criswell are now projected to battle for the Razorbacks' starting quarterback spot in 2024. Criswell transferred from North Carolina prior to the 2023 season. In limited snaps, Criswell completed 17-of-27 passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. He ran for 43 yards and one score.

Freshman Malachi Singleton is the only other scholarship quarterback on the roster. 247sports.com ranked Singleton No. 17 in the country at his position in the class of 2023.

In the 2024 class, Arkansas has a commitment from KJ Jackson. The Montgomery, Ala. product is the 18th-ranked quarterback by 247sports.com.

