Arkansas falls to Kentucky in offensive explosion from both

Kentucky went on a 7-0 run in the final five minutes to overcome a late deficit and beat Arkansas in Lexington, 111-102.

The Razorbacks had taken an edge of control midway through the secnod half via an 18-3 run. But the Wildcats countered late by keeping Arkansas without a field goal from the 8:42 mark to 1:38.

Khalif Battle kept the Hogs in the game as best he could. He scored 34 points on 8 of 16 shooting from the floor and 17 of 18 from the free-throw line. He was joined in double figures by Tramon Mark (23), Jeremiah Davenport (14) and Makhi Mitchell (13).

But Kentucky was too much on its offensive end. The Wildcats made their last six field goals to put things away. They shot 57% as a team and seven different Wildcats players had double-digit point totals, led by Antonio Reeves’ 22 points.

Ten of Arkansas’ points in those final nearly nine minutes came at the line. The Razorbacks shot 27 of 28 at the stripe overall to make a game of it.

Kentucky, ultimately, won its third straight in the series after Arkansas had won the previous three in a row.

Arkansas is back at Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday for its final home game of the season against LSU.

