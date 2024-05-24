Arkansas angler double snags trophy fish in Greers Ferry Lake

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – “I can’t believe I got two of them that close to the same size,” Mitch Holland said after catching two large trout while fishing in Greers Ferry Lake.

Holland, of Cabot, caught a brown trout measuring around 29 inches, which is considered a trophy fish. Just days after, he caught a nearly-identical fish in the same spot.





Since he released the first catch, Holland wondered if he had caught the same trout.

Officials with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission determined that Holland had caught two different fish but added that it is not unusual for the same fish to be caught multiple times.

“Quite a coincidence they were caught at the same time of day in a similar location,” AGFC’s Trout Management Program coordinator Christy Graham said. “There are not a whole lot of those big guys out there, so that’s pretty awesome.”

Holland said he regularly goes fishing at the Little Red River and AFGC officials said that he has a good success rate fishing in the area.

For more information on fishing in Arkansas, visit AGFC.com.

