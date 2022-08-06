Arkansas adds two more to nonconference schedule

The Arkansas basketball schedule for 2022-23 is nearing completion now.

WholeHogSports reported on Friday that coach Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks added two more to their nonconference slate. Arkansas will host Fordham on November 11 and North Carolina-Greensboro on December 6.

Last week, the Razorbacks added San Jose State to the slate. So far, five of Arkansas’ nonconference home games are known. That doesn’t include a December meeting against Oklahoma at neutral-site Tulsa, nor the Hogs’ playing in the Maui Invitational. Arkansas will also travel to Baylor as part of the Big/12 SEC Challenge.

Fordham is expected to be the tougher of the two teams reported Friday.

The Rams went 16-16 and 8-10 in the Atlantic 10 last year, hitting .500 for the first time since 2015-16. UNCG was 17-15 and 9-9, but in the slightly less strong Southern Conference.

You can take a look at every known game in Arkansas’ schedule below.

Arkansas’ known 2022-23 schedule

Nov. 7 — North Dakota State (season opener)

Nov. 11 — Fordham

Nov. 21 — Louisville (Maui Invitational)

Nov. 22 — Texas Tech OR Creighton (Maui Invitational)

Nov. 23 — Maui Invitational

Dec. 3 — San Jose State

Dec. 6 — UNC-Greensboro

Dec. 10 — Oklahoma (in Tulsa)

Dec. 21 — UNC-Asheville

Jan. 28 — at Baylor (Big 12/SEC Challenge)

North Dakota State - November 7

Mar 8, 2022; Sioux Falls, SD, USA; North Dakota State Bison guard Sam Griesel (5) scores against South Dakota State Jackrabbits guard Baylor Scheierman (3) in the second half at Denny Sanford Premier Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Last year: 23-10, 13-5 in Summit League

Fordham - November 11

Dec 5, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; Fordham Rams guard Antonio Daye Jr. (5) is guarded by St. John’s Red Storm guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (5) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Last year: 16-16, 8-10 in Atlantic 10

Louisville - November 21

Mar 8, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard El Ellis (3) passes the ball around Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Miles Kelly (13) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Game as part of the Maui Invitational

Last year: 13-19, 6-14 in Atlantic Coast Conference

Texas Tech OR Creighton - November 22

Feb 23, 2022; Queens, New York, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Ryan Nembhard (2) at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech last year: 27-10, 12-6 in Big 12

Creighton last year: 23-12, 12-7 in Big East

TBD - November 23

The Maui Invitational went on without fans in Asheville.

Arkansas will get three games as part of the Maui Invitational, but the third opponent is unknown.

San Jose State - December 3

Feb 5, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (10) drives the base line against the Boise State Broncos in the first half at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Last year: 8-23, 1-17 in Mountain West

Oklahoma - December 10

Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin yells to his players during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Denny Simmons/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser shouts during a men’s Big 12 basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Oklahoma won 72-59.

Last year: 19-16, 7-11 in Big 12

North Carolina-Asheville - December 21

Nov 23, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina-Asheville Bulldogs forward LJ Thorpe (2) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kerwin Walton (24) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Last year: 17-15, 8-8 in Big South

Baylor - January 28

Mar 17, 2022; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Baylor Bears guard Matthew Mayer (24) dribbles the ball against Norfolk State Spartans guard Joe Bryant Jr. (4) during the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Last year: 27-7, 14-4 in Big 12

