Arkansas adds two more to nonconference schedule
The Arkansas basketball schedule for 2022-23 is nearing completion now.
WholeHogSports reported on Friday that coach Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks added two more to their nonconference slate. Arkansas will host Fordham on November 11 and North Carolina-Greensboro on December 6.
Last week, the Razorbacks added San Jose State to the slate. So far, five of Arkansas’ nonconference home games are known. That doesn’t include a December meeting against Oklahoma at neutral-site Tulsa, nor the Hogs’ playing in the Maui Invitational. Arkansas will also travel to Baylor as part of the Big/12 SEC Challenge.
Fordham is expected to be the tougher of the two teams reported Friday.
The Rams went 16-16 and 8-10 in the Atlantic 10 last year, hitting .500 for the first time since 2015-16. UNCG was 17-15 and 9-9, but in the slightly less strong Southern Conference.
You can take a look at every known game in Arkansas’ schedule below.
Arkansas’ known 2022-23 schedule
Nov. 7 — North Dakota State (season opener)
Nov. 11 — Fordham
Nov. 21 — Louisville (Maui Invitational)
Nov. 22 — Texas Tech OR Creighton (Maui Invitational)
Nov. 23 — Maui Invitational
Dec. 3 — San Jose State
Dec. 6 — UNC-Greensboro
Dec. 10 — Oklahoma (in Tulsa)
Dec. 21 — UNC-Asheville
Jan. 28 — at Baylor (Big 12/SEC Challenge)
North Dakota State - November 7
Mar 8, 2022; Sioux Falls, SD, USA; North Dakota State Bison guard Sam Griesel (5) scores against South Dakota State Jackrabbits guard Baylor Scheierman (3) in the second half at Denny Sanford Premier Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Last year: 23-10, 13-5 in Summit League
Fordham - November 11
Dec 5, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; Fordham Rams guard Antonio Daye Jr. (5) is guarded by St. John’s Red Storm guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (5) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Last year: 16-16, 8-10 in Atlantic 10
Louisville - November 21
Mar 8, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard El Ellis (3) passes the ball around Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Miles Kelly (13) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Game as part of the Maui Invitational
Last year: 13-19, 6-14 in Atlantic Coast Conference
Texas Tech OR Creighton - November 22
Feb 23, 2022; Queens, New York, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Ryan Nembhard (2) at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Texas Tech last year: 27-10, 12-6 in Big 12
Creighton last year: 23-12, 12-7 in Big East
TBD - November 23
The Maui Invitational went on without fans in Asheville.
Arkansas will get three games as part of the Maui Invitational, but the third opponent is unknown.
San Jose State - December 3
Feb 5, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (10) drives the base line against the Boise State Broncos in the first half at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
Last year: 8-23, 1-17 in Mountain West
Oklahoma - December 10
Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin yells to his players during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Denny Simmons/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma coach Porter Moser shouts during a men’s Big 12 basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Oklahoma won 72-59.
Last year: 19-16, 7-11 in Big 12
North Carolina-Asheville - December 21
Nov 23, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina-Asheville Bulldogs forward LJ Thorpe (2) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kerwin Walton (24) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Last year: 17-15, 8-8 in Big South
Baylor - January 28
Mar 17, 2022; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Baylor Bears guard Matthew Mayer (24) dribbles the ball against Norfolk State Spartans guard Joe Bryant Jr. (4) during the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Last year: 27-7, 14-4 in Big 12
