Arizona vs. Oregon State picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 basketball game?

The Arizona Wildcats and Oregon State Beavers face off in a Pac-12 basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 25 in Corvallis, Oregon.

Which team will win the men's college basketball game?

Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. MST (11 p.m. EST) and can be seen on Pac-12 Networks (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Arizona is 14-4 overall and 5-2 in Pac-12 Conference play.

Oregon State is 9-9 overall and 5-2 in the conference.

Arizona is an 18.5-point favorite over Oregon State in the game, according to NCAA basketball odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Wildcats are -2000 on the moneyline. The Beavers are +1000.

The over/under for the game is set at 136.5 points.

More: Down by 19, Arizona basketball rallies to beat UCLA at McKale

Winners and Whiners: Take Oregon State with the points vs. Arizona

Paul Biagioli writes: "There is no courage, or money, in taking Arizona to win, but the true question is will they win by more than 18? Well, Arizona has not covered in any of their last three games, they were favored by 17.5 over UCLA and only won by six, and favored by 21 against USC and only won by 15 in their last two games. Arizona has not been playing up to their hype lately, and will have a hard time covering here on the road."

Sports Chat Place: Bet Arizona to cover against Oregon State

Shane Mickle writes: "Oregon State has been blowout out the last couple of games and it’s not going to get any easier in this game. Arizona is averaging 89.9 points per game and they are going to go over that number here. Arizona is going to put on a show with the offense here, and this game is going to get out of hand early. Oregon State might struggle to get to 45 points here. Back Arizona against the spread."

Will Pelle Larsson and the Arizona Wildcats beat the Oregon State Beavers on Thursday night? College basketball picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the Pac-12 Conference game.

Pick Dawgz: Arizona will cover vs. Oregon State

Andrew Jett writes: "I’ll stay with Arizona. The Wildcats started out pretty slow in their latest win over UCLA, but it all worked out well in the end. Arizona didn’t shoot well from outside at 23.1 percent (6-of-26), however the 36-29 rebounding advantage certainly helped. In every game so far this year the Wildcats have hit the 70-point mark or better, and they shouldn’t have too many issues scoring here either."

More: Love scores 20 points, No. 12 Arizona beats USC 82-67 for latest bounce-back win

Sporting News: Go with Arizona to cover against Oregon State

Caleb Tallman writes: "Arizona is one of only two teams in the nation in the top 10 of Kenpom's offensive and defensive adjusted efficiency rankings. Oregon State does not rank in the top 150 of either category, and they are 303rd for adjusted tempo. Even though the spread is large, the pace of play difference between the two teams will give the Wildcats a significant advantage. Even on the road, Arizona should win this one by 20-plus."

ESPN: Arizona has a 95.4% chance to beat Oregon State

The site gives the Beavers a 4.6% shot at defeating the Wildcats in Corvallis on Thursday night.

STREAM THE GAME:Watch Arizona basketball vs. Oregon State live with FUBO (free trial)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

BEST BETS: These are the best Arizona college basketball betting sites

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona vs. Oregon State picks, predictions for Pac-12 basketball game