Arizona State QB Jaden Rashada opens eyes with transfer portal move

The Jaden Rashada story has taken another wild turn. Rashada, who had signed with Florida before reversing course and choosing Arizona State, has entered the transfer portal and left second-year Sun Devil head coach Kenny Dillingham. It’s another plot twist in a journey which has been more interesting off the field than on.

Gators Wire offered background on Rashada when he originally went to Arizona State:

“He signed with UF during the early signing period, but a reported $13 million name, image and likeness deal fell through before he ever enrolled in classes. That’s when Rashada asked to be released from his letter of intent and set off to find a new home.

“In the end, perhaps Rashada wound up where he should be. He’ll still find success in the NIL market wherever he goes, and playing under the pressure of a $10 million-plus contract might have ruined him before he even got started in the Swamp. There’s also class of 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway to consider. The five-star recruit would be coming in a year after Rashada and competing with him after a year of Graham Mertz or Jack Miller III as the starter.”

Everyone will be intensely interested in Rashada’s next landing spot.

BREAKING: Arizona State QB Jaden Rashada plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, @PeteNakos_ reports. https://t.co/9w7m4yQuD1 pic.twitter.com/5vq2m0GGfO — On3 (@On3sports) April 18, 2024

