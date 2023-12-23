The Arizona Republic's high school boys soccer Super 10 rankings through Dec. 22, 2023

As we head into Christmas, let's break down the best Arizona high school boys soccer teams to date. This is The Arizona Republic's top 10 teams, regardless of conference, as of Dec. 22.

Salpointe Catholic senior Nico Valenzuela runs off the pitch with his teammates carrying the 4A Championship Trophy after they beat Saguaro 4-1 at Glendale High School on Feb. 24, 2023, in Glendale.

Boys soccer Super 10

Through Dec. 22

1. Tempe Corona del Sol Aztecs, 10-0

Led by Sean Maguire's 15 goals and Payton Roehrich in the net, they head to the SOCAL High School Classic after Christmas Day to take on California's best that will surely get these guys ready for a 6A state championship run.

2. Tucson Sunnyside Blue Devils, 11-0

Sebastian Barrios is proving he might be the best defensive player in the state, as these guys get ready for a tough Ironwood team on Dec. 27 to start the Arizona Soccer Showcase, the biggest in-state invitational.

3. Mesa Jackrabbits, 7-0-1

Their No. 22 national ranking by MaxPreps is the highest in school history. Junior Fredy Alvarez has four goals, including the game-winner in overtime against defending 6A champion Perry. Senior captain Eddy Mbugua has six shutouts in eight games.

4. Tucson Salpointe Catholic, 7-0-1

This 4A juggernaut can play with anybody in any conference with Leo Gutierrez leading the way.

5. Yuma Kofa Kings, 8-0

This 5A power has allowed only three goals so far but will get tested early in the new year by San Luis.

6. San Luis Sidewinders, 4-0-1

This resilient, fast, punishing team has yet to allow a goal and tied Mesa. Nelson Berrelleza has posted five shutouts.

7. Tucson Badgers, 6-1-1

These guys tied Salpointe and lost to Sunnyside. Circle Jan. 16. That is when they play at Salpointe in what should be a classic.

8. Chandler Hamilton Huskies, 6-2

Their only losses came against California powers St. John Bosco (1-0) and Montclair (3-0) in the prestigious Huntington Beach tournament.

9. Surprise Shadow Ridge Stallions, 9-0

After making the state playoffs for the first time last year, this 6A team wants more with an experienced group that has tasted the postseason. Junior Jacob Engwall, who has eight goals, is among the leaders.

10. Glendale Ironwood Eagles, 8-1

Only loss was to top-ranked Corona del Sol 2-1. They beat Horizon 4-1 this week. Junior Bryan Romero has six goals and 12 assists through nine games. Six players have at least four goals.

