Arizona Cardinals fans sound off on social media, call for Kingsbury firing

Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws the ball while brought down by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Troy Reeder during the second quarter of the NFC Wild Card playoff game. The ball was intercepted for a touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

It didn't take long for the tide to turn on Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

It wasn't even halftime of the NFL Wildcard game between the Cardinals and the L.A. Rams and some on social media were calling for the firing of Kingsbury, who is in his third season with the team.

I’m not sure Kliff Kingsbury survives this collapse. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 18, 2022

And the Cardinals have given up before halftime. Welcome to Hawaii, Kliff Kingsbury — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 18, 2022

Not trying to be the coach reaper here but is it time to talk about whether the Cardinals would fire Kliff Kingsbury after this game? 7-0 start to season, 4-6 rest of the way and a possible playoff blowout loss. At least a possibility? — TheSchlegdaddy (@TheJeffSchlegel) January 18, 2022

Cardinals are going to be so good once they fire Kliff Kingsbury. — Cody (@illegalgambler) March 17, 2021

Friendly reminder: Kliff Kingsbury went 13-19 with Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/NkYkhrOyKn — KyleCovers.com (@itskylecovers) January 18, 2022

Even those not calling for the end of the Kingsbury era weren't happy about the Cardinals' performance.

Another Kliff Kingsbury regular season in the books!



Let’s update how he’s ended every season as head coach



'14: lost 4 of 5

'15: lost 4 of 6

'16: lost 6 of 8

'17: lost 6 of 8

'18: lost 5 of 5

'19: lost 7 of 9

'20: lost 6 of 9 (1 win by Hail Mary)

‘21: lost 4 of 5 — Matt Mitchell (@olboyunclemitch) January 10, 2022

Kliff Kingsbury makes me not want to watch football — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) January 18, 2022

Well, we know Kliff Kingsbury’s plans for next weekend. pic.twitter.com/JOZ3p3vDcE — Ross Read (@RossRead) January 18, 2022

Kilff Kingsbury said Kyler Murray will play the game of his life



Also Kyler Murray: pic.twitter.com/nut11pvaKr — x-Cardinals Nation (@CardinalsNatio3) January 18, 2022

Booker has 41 with a quarter to go...Cardinals fans, stop torturing yourselves and just tune in — Sam Cooper (@scooperhoops) January 18, 2022

Fans weren't easy on Kyler Murray either.

OBJ has more passing yards than Kyler Murray 😬 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/ELJMQnQAp9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 18, 2022

Kyler Murray next year pic.twitter.com/4zk4fRZ73u — Grant (@bronkema_grant) January 18, 2022

Kyler Murray is a baseball guy at heart. Not surprising he shuts down after October. — Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass) January 18, 2022

Now batting for the A’s, center fielder, number 1, Kyler Murray. — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) January 18, 2022

Kyler Murray fits in the A’s organization because he also likes to play just one round in the playoffs. — OLIVIA witherite (@Oliviawitherite) January 18, 2022

Perhaps the Cardinals knew what they were talking about with this tweet before the game.

Things are about to get wild. pic.twitter.com/TbZYNIlTEp — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 17, 2022

