Arike Ogunbowale spoils Caitlin Clark’s WNBA preseason debut

It being the preseason, this game won’t count for the WNBA records. But this game between the Dallas Wings and Indiana Fever provided fans their first glance into Caitlin Clark’s professional career. Clark didn’t disappoint, leading all scorers with 21 points.

But arike ogunbowale has become a star in her own right with the Wings since her days at Notre Dame. Irish fans know she’s no stranger to last-second heroics, and she demonstrated that at the end of this game. She broke a 76-all tie by hitting a stepback 3-pointer with three seconds left, giving the Wings a 79-76 win:

ARIKE OGUNBOWALE STEPBACK 3 FOR THE WIN 😳 pic.twitter.com/LtcjLTrAbU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 4, 2024

Ogunbowale was the Wings’ second-leading scorer in this game with 19 points. She is coming off her third straight All-Star season in which she averaged 21.7 points a game and career highs of 3.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals a game. She is entering her sixth season with the Wings, and it appears she’ll be playing at a high level again. Stay tuned.

