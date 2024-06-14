Argentina vs Guatemala: Preview, predictions, and lineups

Argentina faces Guatemala on Friday night in their final international friendly before La Albiceleste's first Copa America 2024 match kicks off just six days later.

Coming off a comfortable 1-0 victory against Ecuador on June 9, Argentina has just one Copa America 2024 tune-up left before the reigning champions can fully turn their attention to the international tournament. For just the fourth time ever, Argentina will take on Guatemala, and if La Albiceleste are at their best, Guatemala might be in for a long 90 minutes.

In their last three meetings against Argentina, Guatemala did not find the back of the net a single time, and conceded seven total goals. Now, the two sides will meet again for the first time in six years.

Here's 90min's guide to the Argentina vs Guatemala international friendly.

What time does Argentina vs Guatemala kick-off?

Argentina vs Guatemala H2H record (last three games)

Argentina: 2 wins

Ecuador: 0 wins

Draws: 1

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch Argentina vs Guatemala on TV and live stream

Argentina team news

Argentina have not lost a match since November 2023, and Lionel Scaloni's men will look to continue their recent form against the 108th ranked team in the world. After sitting for half of Argentina's match against Ecuador, Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernández will want to take advantage of another friendly to rebuild their World Cup winning-rhythm with their international teammates.

After Brazil's lackluster draw with the United States on June 12, Argentina could enter the upcoming Copa America as the undisputed favorites with a convincing performance against Guatemala.

Argentina predicted lineup vs Ecuador

Argentina predicted lineup vs Ecuador (4-3-3): Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Fernández, Mac Allister; Messi, Martinez, Alvarez

Guatemala team news

Guatemala currently stands atop of their 2026 World Cup qualifying group after taking six points in their recent two games against Dominica and the British Virgin Islands in convincing fashion. They are unbeaten in their last four matches, and will look to carry their momentum into their first Concacaf Nations League matches.

Guatemala have never beaten Argentina, though, so Luis Fernando Tena will have to produce a strong starting XI against the reigning Copa America champions.

Guatemala predicted lineup vs Argentina (4-2-3-1): Hagen; Morales, Pinto, Samayoa, Ardon; Castellanos, Franco; Santis, Galindo, Mendez-Laing; Rubin

Argentina vs Guatemala score prediction

Despite Guatemala's recent winning streak, Argentina should win the match quite comfortably. With less than a week until Argentina's first Copa America 2024 match against Canada on June 20, La Albiceleste will look to treat the international friendly as if it were a tournament fixture and get the most out of their last tune-up before the competition begins.