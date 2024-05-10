Area track roundup for May 9: Hanson squads sweep team titles at Cornbelt meet

May 9—MENNO, S.D — Big efforts across the track and field events powered Hanson to a Cornbelt Conference team title sweep at the conference meet on Thursday.

The Beavers won the girls title with 229 points, doubling up second-place Menno (111) and finishing ahead of third-place Freeman with 94 points.

Hanson's Alyssa Moschell won the 400-meter run (1:00.94). The Beavers' Olivia Kayser won the shot put (35-6.5) and the discus throw (122-3), and Cadence Jarding won the pole vault (7-3).

The Beavers also won three of the five relay races, including the 4x200 from Jarding, Moschell, Jazzlyn Campbell and Taryn Holm in 1:52.40. Lacey Easton, Taziah Hawkins, Hannah Easton and Moschell won the 4x400 (4:20.93) and Reese Marek, Lacey Easton, Hannah Easton and Eliza Oltmanns won the 4x800 (11:00.04).

Menno had the meet records cornered on Thursday, thanks to Ashton Massey, who won the triple jump with a jump of 37 feet, breaking the conference meet record from 1993 held by Michelle Mellegaard (previously 35-11.5). Massey also won the 100-meter hurdles (15.34 seconds).

Menno also broke a 36-year conference meet record in the 1,600-meter sprint medley relay in a time of 4:29.42, besting a Bridgewater mark of 4:32.55 from 1988. The Wolves' team was Maggie Miler, Kaelie Derby, Ellyana Ulmer, and Massey. Ulmer won the 1,600-meter run for the Wolves (5:27.70) and teammate Zoe Schaeffer won the 3,200-meter run (13:30.38).

Canistota's Natalee Hofer won the high jump (4-11) and the Hawks' Romane Lorge won the javelin (94-8), while Freeman's Makenzie Scharberg won the long jump (16 feet, 2 inches). Howard's Melanie Calmus won the 100-meter dash (12.73) and won the 200 (27.09).

In the boys competition, Hanson won the team title, scoring a cool 200 points. Viborg-Hurley was second with 169 points, followed by Menno with 146 points in third.

Hanson was led by a few double-winners on Thursday. Keaton Weber was tops in the long jump (20-5) and triple jump (39-11), while Brock Tuttle won the discus (156-1.5) and the shot put (52-5.25). Weston Kayser won the 100-meter dash (11.33).

Hanson won three of five relays in the boys division. In the 4x400, the Beavers won in 3:39.64 behind the efforts of Radek Jarding, Cole Dewald, Jett Jager and Jayce Slaba, while Ayden Jarding, Carter Endorf, Jager and Jason Porth powered the Beavers in the sprint medley (3:58.64). Jayce Slaba, Sutton Dewald, Cole Dewald and Weston Kayser nearly broke the Beavers' conference meet record set last year of 44.79 seconds, finishing this time in 44.90 seconds.

Menno's Bryce Sattler won the 400-meter dash (51.77) and the 800 run (2:04.33), and teammate Izayah Ulmer won the 1,600-meter run (4:55.55). The Wolves' Hunter Yosten won the javelin (135-4) and Isaac Fergen won the pole vault (11-6).

Freeman's Lane McCune won the 3,200-meter race (10:56.66), while Bridgewater-Emery's Calvary Bickett won the 200-meter race (23.77).

PARKSTON, S.D — The hosts from Ethan/Parkston showed out in their home competition on Thursday at the Buck Timmins Memorial track meet.

In the girls events, Ethan/Parkston's Rachel Klock won the 100-meter dash (13.38), while Leah Klock won the 400-meter dash in 1:00.89. E/P's Lauren Ziebart won the long jump with a top mark of 17 feet, and Rory Juhnke won the triple jump (33-11.5). Juhnke, Petras-Hailey Borg, Verity Thomas and Rachel Klock won the 4x100-meter relay in 55.06 seconds and Juhnke, Berkeley Ziebart, Marissa Storm and Lauren Ziebart won the 4x200 relay in 1:52.72. Ziebart, Ziebart, Storm and Ella Pollreisz won the sprint medley relay as well (4:22.51).

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket's Elizabeth Boschee won the 100-meter hurdles (16.27) and the 300-meter hurdles (50.42), plus was tops in the javelin throw at 118 feet, 10 inches.

Chamberlain's Silvana Houska won the 800-meter run (2:32.33) and Kinsey Evans won the double in the distance races, claiming the 1,600-meter run in a time of 5:15.80 and the 3,200-meter run in 11:18.12. Cubs' senior Tobi Peterson won the shot put with a throw of 39 feet, 2 inches.

Platte-Geddes sophomore Braelyn Qualm won the 200-meter sprint (28.33) and freshman Claire Maydew won the pole vault (8-7).

Wagner's Ashlyn Koupal won the high jump with a top clearance of 5 feet, 3 inches. Scotland's Trinity Bietz won the discus throw with a best throw of 111 feet, 8 inches.

In the boys contests, E/P's Mark Deckert was the fastest boys sprinter in the 100-meter dash, winning in 11.19 seconds. Maddux Brissette won on his home track in the 400-meter dash (51.66). James Deckert won the long jump (21-3.25).

Mitchell Christian's Silas Holdeman won the boys 800-meter run (2:02.08), finishing in front of MCS classmate Luke Mentele (2:05.21). The pair went 1-2 in the 3,200-meter run, with Holdeman taking first (10:42.01), Mentele in second (10:49.22), plus Joseph Tegethoff (10:53.98) for third place.

SCW's Cody Slykhuis won the 110-meter hurdles among the boys (16.52) and the triple jump (41-6), while teammate Jeffrey Boschee won the high jump (6-6), more than a half-foot ahead of the competition.

Kimball/White Lake's Park Sinclair won the 1,600-meter run in 4:42.07, and Wagner's Jhett Breen finished out front in the 300-meter hurdles (39.75).

Platte-Geddes' Carson Vanden Berge won the 200-meter dash in 22.75 seconds and Jack Ringling was tops in the boys shot put (47-10.5). Black Panther Parker Bailey won the pole vault by three feet (12-7).

Chamberlain's Canyon Burkard emerged as the victor in the discus throw (146-3) and Cruz Soulek showed off his arm with a throw of 151 feet, 1 inch in the boys javelin to win the title.

BALTIC, S.D — McCook Central/Montrose's 4x100-meter boys relay team placed first at the Big East Conference track meet with a time of 46.41 seconds on Thursday. The foursome of Lane Deutsch, Jared Elcock, Lane Hanisch and Paul Kaffar made the victory happen.

The Fighting Cougars also had a top finish from Kaffar in the triple jump, who lept 41 feet and 11.25 inches. Kaffar was also second in the long jump (20-3.5).

The MCM boys placed sixth as a team with 56.5 points, while the MCM girls were eighth (43). Sioux Valley (172) won the meet, with Baltic (121) placing second and Chester (115) coming in third.

MCM's girls were led by hurdler Lexi Pulse, who was second in the 300-meter race (51.95) and third in the 100 hurdles (17.68). Mandi Schock was third in the triple jump for MCM (32-2.25). Sioux Valley won the girls team title (132), followed by second-place Chester (115) and Flandreau in third (110).

KADOKA, S.D — Lyman had a pole vault champion to lead the way at the Western Great Plains Conference meet on Thursday.

For the Raider boys, Aksel Ehlers was the pole vault champion with a top mark of 10 feet, 6 inches. Lyman finished fifth as a team, with Philip winning going away with 185.5 points, followed by Bennett County (79), Jones County (67) and Wall (64).

Wall won the girls team title with 165 points, followed by Bennett County at 119 points and Philip with 106 points. Lyman had 17 points, last among the eight-team field.