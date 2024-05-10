Area teams take over Country Oaks

May 10—MONTGOMERY — There was plenty of local flavor at Country Oaks on Thursday.

Washington, Barr-Reeve, South Knox and Loogootee golf teams all fielded multiple teams in a four-way, 9-hole event.

The South Knox Spartans finished first with a 164 and provided the co-medalist with a 35 from Cameron Chattin. Loogootee also had a co-medalist with Conner Swartzentruber adding a 35 as well.

Washington Black was second with 172 and saw Landon Miller shot 41, a 42 from Kam Ward and a 43 from Chris Meredith. Peyton Hamden added a 46 and Alex Hill shot 50 to break the tie. The Barr-Reeve Vikings also shot 172 as well and finished third, getting a 40 from Cam Knepp, a 41 from Isaac Knepp. A 44 from Lincoln Wagler, a 47 from Pierce Madison and a 52 from Levi Traylor.

The Washington Gold team came in at 175, with a 41 from Aiden Boyd, a pair of 44s from Michael McCarthy and Tristan Zollars. A 46 from Bensen Smith, and a 47 from Patrick McCarthy. Loogootee was close behind with a 176. Following Swartzentruber's 35 was Brandon Bledsoe with a 43 and Paxton Arvin with a 48.

Other teams that played included a 197 from South Knox Blue, a 212 from Loogootee Gold, and a 216 from Barr-Reeve Red.

"We showed our depth this evening by having 10 guys all post between 41 and 49. Also it was another night emphasizing that every stroke matters. Washington Black got second place on a fifth-score tiebreaker," said WHS coach Trey Miller.

The BCC and PAC tournaments will be at Country Oaks Golf Club is Saturday. The Blue Chip will tee off in the morning and PAC will follow.