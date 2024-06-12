“Appreciate the small victories”: Miller details the new perspective she gained when recovering from her injury

COVENTRY — After recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee in the winter of her sophomore year, Coventry softball junior Sarah Miller contributed this time to a state title. Last year, Miller was on the sidelines for the volleyball and softball state championship titles.

Not only did Miller contribute, but she played a critical role in the team's 16-3 win over Holy Cross, allowing Coventry to win its second straight Class S State Tournament title on Saturday at Burrill Family Field. She went 4-4 with three runs and four RBIs.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be back here,” Miller said. “It was hard when I had to sit out last year. I’m super grateful to be here, and I’m so proud of myself for working as hard as I did and staying hungry no matter what.”

When Miller tore her ACL last winter, she said it was heartbreaking not to be able to play softball, the sport she loves the most. She added that there were long days of physically not being able to do anything. As a result, she felt useless since she would sit around and do nothing.

However, Miller's journey recovering from her torn ACL had positive aspects. Although she couldn’t participate, Miller said she found new ways to enjoy the game from a distance. That winter, she became a coach where she gained inspiration.

“I would say the biggest thing is appreciating the small victories,” Miller said. “I was really inspired because, with my old travel team, the Diamond Club, I was helping these girls who would catch a ball and be through the roof excited and happy about it.”

“The biggest thing I took away was appreciating the small victories. Yes, we want to win a state championship and the conference, but we have to appreciate the small victories just as much as the big ones.”

Despite being on the sidelines through the teams' championship runs, Miller could still help her team with her voice. On the sidelines, Miller said she would cheer on her teammates when they got down on themselves or encourage them like they did with her while recovering from injury.

Miller said that having to coach through softball seasons allowed her to gain a different perspective on watching the hitters. She said she would try to give hitting advice to her teammates if she thought something could lead to their success.

When going through the recovery process, Miller said she doubted whether she would be the same player she was before her injury.

“I remember being very hard on myself coming back from my injury just because I wasn’t where I left off, and I was really in a good place where I left off,” Miller said. “I was starting my collegiate recruiting career where I was really going to camps and getting noticed by some colleges. It was really hard when I got injured to have to put a hold on the recruiting process.

There were definitely some doubts about if I was ever going be the same.”

Although Miller experienced great adversity, she said it made her a better player. During the recovery process, Miller would go to physical therapy every day and exercise independently. While she could not lift weights, she said she was still in the gym working on her upper body.

A challenge Miller had to overcome was the slow recovery process. At the four-month mark, Miller said she felt like she could play softball and volleyball. Instead, the doctors told Miller she could only start running. When she received that news, she said it was hard since she felt like she could do more when, in reality, she couldn’t.

Through the entire process, Miller said she was able to overcome those obstacles due to it not being permanent.

“I learned to be patient and know that I’ve been through things that are permanent,” Miller said.

“I’ve had adversity that has been permanent in my life. Knowing that the injury wasn’t permanent and it was temporary was a huge comfort for me, knowing that I’ll be back in seven months and I’ll be fine.”

The permanent adversity Miller is referring to is when her father, Kevin Miller, died in the line of duty in 2018.

During the recovery process, Miller said her attitude improved, and she became more appreciative of softball and what it’s done for her.

Specifically, Miller's injury strengthened her emotionally, physically, and mentally. On the field, it made her appreciate everything, including the errors.

In the fall, Miller was able to play softball again. She said that playing in the fall and winter leagues allowed her to grow faster and gain confidence, knowing that it’s okay to make mistakes.

A takeaway for Miller throughout the recovery process is that her leadership has grown. When she started playing in the fall, she said she was focused on herself and all her mistakes, which led her to be down on herself.

“As I grew in confidence, I started to see that we play as a team, and I have to pick up my teammates just as they had to pick me up in the fall and the winter when I was getting down on myself,” Miller said. “The example that my teammates set for me when they were there for me through everything with my injury and doing the same coming into the spring season with growing into that upperclassman position. “

Miller said that for any athlete who is going through an injury or dealing with struggles in their personal life you have to keep fighting through it.

“You just have to be patient with yourself,” Miller said. “You have to understand that when you make mistakes, it’s okay, and life's going to go on. You're going to keep going and keep playing, and you’re going to keep doing your thing. You just have to give yourself grace. We’re hitting the ball and getting on base three out of ten times, and having a three-hundred batting average is really good. In this sport, we fail more than we succeed, so giving ourselves grace on that is so important to our success.”