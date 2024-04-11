Appleton girls help friend have senior softball season

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Some teenagers in Appleton stepped up to the plate to help their friend.

Appleton West High School almost wasn’t able to field a softball team this season. After graduating a lot of seniors and not having a ton of incoming freshmen, there weren’t enough girls interested in playing for them to have a full team.

There was an option for them to join forces with another one of the Appleton schools, but one senior wasn’t having any of it.

“So I kind of had to pull some numbers,” said Trinity Smigielski.

She has been playing softball her entire life and wanted to have her senior softball season playing for Appleton West. So, she called up some of her friends.

“I was really nervous, normally I don’t try new things,” said Trinity’s friend Chloe Gouin. “But I saw how much it meant to her so I was at least willing to give it a shot.”

Gouin said she has never played softball before. Emma Curtin, another one of Trinity’s friends, has also never played softball before, but agreed to join the team. Another friend named London Myers also decided to play even though she hasn’t played softball since she was nine years old.

“If someone needs help, and I love Appleton West, so I was like I’ll just help out,” said Curtin.

“She’s one of my best friends,” said Myers.

Obviously, there’s a learning curve for the girls and plenty of teachable moments for the coaches. But they are approaching everything with a big smile and a can-do attitude.

“It’s been difficult, but also rewarding where I’m like I’ve never done this before, but I’m picking it up,” said Curtin.

“Everybody is super welcoming,” said Myers.

“All the girls are super nice so they’ve made it super easy and fun,” added Gouin.

The friends enjoying the moments together, soaking up every experience of their last few months of high school. Softball a chance to help a friend and create forever memories.

“It means more than what I think they think (it does),” said Smigielski. “It’s super fun, we get to see each other every day, annoy each other every single day and really work hard.”

“Just the fact that we get all these experiences together is really nice,” said Gouin.

