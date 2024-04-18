Applebee’s Is Celebrating Its Multi-Year Partnership with the NFL by Giving Away Free Wings

It's now the league's 'official grill + bar.'

Applebee's / NFL

The NFL Draft is starting one week from today — on Thursday, April 25 — and football fans all over America will be glued to TV screens for hours, waiting until the end for Mr. Irrelevant to be announced. (USC quarterback Caleb Williams, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr., and Georgia tight end Brock Bowers will certainly not be the one.)

But the National Football League already made a deal with one big name for next season — a week before commissioner Roger Goodell reveals what the Chicago Bears are doing with the first pick: The league announced that Applebee’s is now its “Official Grill + Bar.”

For the past five years, Applebee’s has sponsored NBC’s pre-game Football Night in America, but this is the first time that the California-based chain has partnered with the NFL itself — and it’s the first time that the NFL has even had an Official Grill + Bar. (Sorry, Chili’s.)

Related: You Are Not Too Good to Eat at a Chain Restaurant

“Applebee’s fans are NFL fans, which is why we are excited to bring America’s Favorite Grill + Bar together with America’s number one sport in a way that will create a fun and engaging experience for all,” Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee’s Grill + Bar, said in a statement. “From America’s Favorite Boneless Wings, Mozzarella Stick, and more to a wide range of bar offerings, there’s no better place than Applebee’s to enjoy watching football. We can’t wait to provide great experiences and NFL opportunities to our fans.”

The NFL and Applebee’s are celebrating their new partnership by giving customers 20 free boneless wings from Thursday, April 25 through Sunday, April 27 — which means you can nervously eat over a dozen wings while you wait to see what your team does during next Thursday’s draft.

The free boneless wings are available exclusively for takeout or delivery orders placed through Applebees.com or Applebee’s mobile app. To redeem the offer, wing lovers will need to place a minimum order of $40 and use the code NFLDRAFT24. (Also, any delivery orders must be placed directly on Applebee’s; the deal isn’t valid through third-party delivery apps like DoorDash or Uber Eats.)

Related: Our 20 Best Snacks for Game Day

“The NFL is excited to welcome Applebee’s as our official Grill + Bar partner,” Tracie Rodburg, senior vice president of sponsorship management at the NFL, said in a statement. “Applebee’s shares the league’s commitment of providing best-in-class game day experiences, and we’re thrilled to be able to bring our fans together with Applebee’s in the months and years ahead.”

This probably won’t be the last NFL-related deal that Applebee’s will offer this season, so even if your team is terrible on the field, you’ll still have a reason to look forward to game day. Even you, Carolina Panthers fans.



For more Food & Wine news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Food & Wine.