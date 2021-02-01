'Appalled' Roman Abramovich writes to Chelsea players following racist abuse towards Reece James

James posted a screenshot of racist messages he had received via Instagram - PA

Roman Abramovich has personally written to every Chelsea player to tell them that he is “appalled” at the racist abuse suffered by Reece James and has asked the club’s board with come up with a plan of action to combat it.

The letters were waiting for the club’s players as they arrived at Chelsea’s training ground on Monday morning with Abramovich pledging to “personally direct more funds” towards fighting racism. “I want you to know that as players you have my and the club’s absolute support,” the Russian billionaire writes.

Chelsea, who have a strong track record in opposing racism, anti-semitism and homophobia, will devise a plan in the coming weeks and, in particular, how to approach the social media companies given how important football is to them.

It could be that given the scale of the issues Premier League clubs get together to demand action from the platforms such as Twitter and Instagram rather than continue to make individual approaches.

The Manchester United players Anthony Martial, Axel Tuanzebe and Marcus Rashford have also been subjected to racist abuse over the past week, which the club has condemned and which police are investigating.

Representations are likely to be made to the Premier League and Football Association to hold talks on behalf of the clubs who believe that a tipping point has been reached with Abramovich clearly prepared to put his weight behind the issue.

Last Friday James, 21, posted a screenshot of racist messages he had received via Instagram, with the caption “something needs to change”.

Chelsea responded by issuing a statement expressing their “disgust” and condemning those involved but now Abramovich has also intervened. “I am appalled by the racist abuse targeted at Reece on social media,” he writes in his letter.

“Racism has no place in our club nor in our society. Our club is committed to fighting racism, anti-semitism and all forms of discrimination.”

Abramovich adds: “It shocks me that only days after we commemorated Holocaust Memorial Day, we as a society do not seem to have learned the lessons of our shared past and the consequences that hate and discrimination can have.

The letter continues: “We cannot allow this to continue unchecked. I have therefore directed the board to further increase the club’s efforts in this area and I will personally direct more funds towards this important work. We will be setting out our actions as a club in the coming days.”

Abramovich then finishes by saying he wants Chelsea to “do more to challenge discrimination at our club, in our communities and in the world around us”.

“Rest assured,” he adds, “We will play a leading role in this vital work and demonstrate that football is a sport that is open to all”.