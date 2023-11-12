AP Top 25: Top 8 unchanged, Penn State and Ole Miss drop out of top 10 after losses

ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 11: Jaxson Dart #2 of the Mississippi Rebels tries to avoid Smael Mondon Jr.#2 of the Georgia Bulldogs during a game between University of Mississippi and University of Georgia at Sanford Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images) (Steve Limentani/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

The top five again remained unchanged in the post-Week 11 AP Top 25.

Georgia retained the top spot with a convincing win over Ole Miss, while Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State and Washington all also remained undefeated. Each team is at 10-0 with two weeks to go in the 2023 college football regular season.

Oregon stayed at No. 6 after beating USC and is followed by Texas and Alabama. Louisville moved up to No. 9 while Oregon State is at No. 10.

Penn State dropped from No. 9 to No. 12 behind Missouri after losing at home against Michigan on Saturday while Ole Miss fell from No. 10 to No. 13 after losing to Georgia on the road.

The Tigers moved up five spots after soundly beating Tennessee at home. The Vols dropped seven spots to No. 21.

The biggest faller of the weekend was Oklahoma State. The Cowboys dropped nine spots to No. 24 after a blowout loss at UCF on Saturday.

Overall, there are seven undefeated teams in the top 25. James Madison is now at No. 18 and Liberty is at No. 25. The Flames will host New Mexico State in the Conference USA championship game.

One top-10 matchup in Week 12

Since Oregon State moved up to No. 10, there's a top-10 matchup next week when No. 5 Washington takes on the Beavers. Otherwise, there's just two other matchups between ranked opponents as Tennessee hosts Georgia and Utah plays Arizona. The Bulldogs clinched the SEC East title on Saturday thanks to Tennessee's loss to Missouri. Georgia will play Alabama for the SEC title.

The Utes lost to Washington on Saturday while Arizona got a last-second road win against Colorado.

AP Top 25

1. Georgia (10-0)

2. Michigan (10-0)

3. Ohio State (10-0)

4. Florida State (10-0)

5. Washington (10-0)

6. Oregon (9-1)

7. Texas (9-1)

8. Alabama (9-1)

9. Louisville (9-1)

10. Oregon State (8-2)

11. Missouri (8-2)

12. Penn State (8-2)

13. Ole Miss (8-2)

14. Oklahoma (8-2)

15. LSU (7-3)

16. Utah (7-3)

17. Tulane (9-1)

18. James Madison (10-0)

19. Arizona (7-3)

20. Notre Dame (7-3)

21. Tennessee (7-3)

22. North Carolina (8-2)

23. Kansas State (7-3)

24. Oklahoma State (7-3)

25. Liberty (10-0)