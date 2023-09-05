AP Top 25: Deion Sanders and Colorado jump to No. 22 after TCU win
Colorado is in the AP Top 25 after its Week 1 upset of TCU.
Deion Sanders’ team is at No. 22 in Tuesday’s poll following its 45-42 win as a three-touchdown underdog. The Buffaloes jumped ahead of both Texas A&M and Tulane after each of those ranked teams won in the first week of the season.
Colorado began the 2023 season unranked following Sanders' arrival and his overhaul of a roster that went 1-11 in 2022. But the Buffs' performance over a TCU team that began the season at No. 17 was convincing enough for voters to move Colorado into the top 25 ahead of its Week 2 matchup against Nebraska.
Georgia stayed at No. 1 following an easy win over FCS opponent Tennessee-Martin while Michigan stayed at No. 2 and Alabama jumped up a spot to No. 3. Florida State is at No. 4 after a convincing win over LSU while Ohio State dropped two spots to No. 5 following an uneven offensive performance in a win over Indiana.
The rest of the top 10 is filled out by USC, Penn State, Washington, Tennessee and Notre Dame. LSU dropped nine spots to No. 14 after its loss to the Seminoles on Sunday night. Florida State moved up four spots after the win.
Clemson is the last team ranked in the top 25 after its shocking Monday night loss to Duke. The Tigers repeatedly made mistakes throughout the entirety of the 28-7 loss and fell 16 spots. Duke is at No. 21 after the win.
Week 2 will feature two matchups between teams ranked in the top 25. No. 3 Alabama hosts No. 11 Texas in the biggest game of the weekend while No. 20 Ole Miss visits No. 24 Tulane.
