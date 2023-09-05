AP Top 25: Deion Sanders and Colorado jump to No. 22 after TCU win

Colorado is in the AP Top 25 after its Week 1 upset of TCU.

Deion Sanders’ team is at No. 22 in Tuesday’s poll following its 45-42 win as a three-touchdown underdog. The Buffaloes jumped ahead of both Texas A&M and Tulane after each of those ranked teams won in the first week of the season.

Colorado began the 2023 season unranked following Sanders' arrival and his overhaul of a roster that went 1-11 in 2022. But the Buffs' performance over a TCU team that began the season at No. 17 was convincing enough for voters to move Colorado into the top 25 ahead of its Week 2 matchup against Nebraska.

Deion Sanders and Colorado are at No. 22 in the AP Top 25 after beating TCU in Week 1. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Georgia stayed at No. 1 following an easy win over FCS opponent Tennessee-Martin while Michigan stayed at No. 2 and Alabama jumped up a spot to No. 3. Florida State is at No. 4 after a convincing win over LSU while Ohio State dropped two spots to No. 5 following an uneven offensive performance in a win over Indiana.

The rest of the top 10 is filled out by USC, Penn State, Washington, Tennessee and Notre Dame. LSU dropped nine spots to No. 14 after its loss to the Seminoles on Sunday night. Florida State moved up four spots after the win.

Clemson is the last team ranked in the top 25 after its shocking Monday night loss to Duke. The Tigers repeatedly made mistakes throughout the entirety of the 28-7 loss and fell 16 spots. Duke is at No. 21 after the win.

Week 2 will feature two matchups between teams ranked in the top 25. No. 3 Alabama hosts No. 11 Texas in the biggest game of the weekend while No. 20 Ole Miss visits No. 24 Tulane.

Post-Week 1 AP Top 25

1. Georgia Bulldogs

2. Michigan Wolverines

3. Alabama Crimson Tide

4. Florida State Seminoles

5. Ohio State Buckeyes

6. USC Trojans

7. Penn State Nittany Lions

8. Washington Huskies

9. Tennessee Volunteers

10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

11. Texas Longhorns

12. Utah Utes

13. Oregon Ducks

14. LSU Tigers

15. Kansas State Wildcats

16. Oregon State Beavers

17. North Carolina Tar Heels

18. Oklahoma Sooners

19. Wisconsin Badgers

20. Ole Miss Rebels

21. Duke Blue Devils

22. Colorado Buffaloes

23. Texas A&M Aggies

24. Tulane Green Wave

25. Clemson Tigers