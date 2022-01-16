AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1960 to 1969 Final Top 25
Where did all the top teams rank in the final 1960 to 1969 top 25 AP college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?
According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1940s?
Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.
Alabama won three AP national championships and was in three other AP top tens to become the program of the 1960s. This was a quirky decade for the AP Poll – it was only a final top 10 from 1961 to 1967.
1960s AP National Champions
1960 Minnesota; 1961 Alabama; 1962 USC; 1963 Texas; 1964 Alabama; 1965 Alabama; 1966 Notre Dame; 1967 USC; 1968 Ohio State; 1969 Texas
AP College Football Poll: 1960 to 1969 Final All-Time Rankings
1 Alabama 181
2 Texas 139
3 Notre Dame 128
4 USC 127
5 Arkansas 122
6 Ohio State 106
7 Ole Miss 105
8 LSU 101
9 Nebraska 96
10 Michigan State 94
11 Penn State 91
12 Missouri 78
13 Oklahoma 72
14 Purdue 67
15 Tennessee 67
16 Minnesota 61
17 UCLA 56
18 Michigan 53
19 Auburn 50
20 Oregon State 48
21 Navy 46
22 Georgia 40
23 Kansas 34
24 Colorado 29
25 SMU 28
Others Receiving Votes: 26 Wisconsin 24, T27 Illinois 23, T27 Iowa 23, T29 Houston 22, T29 Indiana 22, T29 Pitt 22, T32 Arizona 20, T32 Florida 20, T32 Washington 20,T32 Wyoming 20, 36 Georgia Tech 18, 37 Miami 17, T38 Duke 16, T38 Utah State 16, 40 Baylor 14, 41 Yale 12, T42 New Mexico State 9, T42 West Virginia 9, 44 Stanford 7, 45 Syracuse 7, 46 Ohio 6
AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1969 Final Top 20
1 Texas
2 Penn State
3 USC
4 Ohio State
5 Notre Dame
6 Missouri
7 Arkansas
8 Ole Miss
9 Michigan
10 LSU
11 Nebraska
12 Houston
13 UCLA
14 Florida
15 Tennessee
16 Colorado
17 West Virginia
18 Purdue
19 Stanford
20 Auburn
AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1968 Final Top 20
1 Ohio State
2 Penn State
3 Texas
4 USC
5 Notre Dame
6 Arkansas
7 Kansas
8 Georgia
9 Missouri
10 Purdue
11 Oklahoma
12 Michigan
13 Tennessee
14 SMU
15 Oregon State
16 Auburn
17 Alabama
18 Houston
19 LSU
20 Ohio
AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1967 Final Top 10
1 USC
2 Tennessee
3 Oklahoma
4 Indiana
5 Notre Dame
6 Wyoming
7 Oregon State
8 Alabama
9 Purdue
10 Penn State
AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1966 Final Top 10
1 Notre Dame
2 Michigan State
3 Alabama
4 Georgia
5 UCLA
6 Nebraska
7 Purdue
8 Georgia Tech
9 Miami
10 SMU
AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1965 Final Top 10
1 Alabama
2 Michigan State
3 Arkansas
4 UCLA
5 Nebraska
6 Missouri
7 Tennessee
8 LSU
9 Notre Dame
10 USC
AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1964 Final Top 20
1 Alabama
2 Arkansas
3 Notre Dame
4 Michigan
5 Texas
6 Nebraska
7 LSU
8 Oregon State
9 Ohio State
10 USC
AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1963 Final Top 10
1 Texas
2 Navy
3 Illinois
4 Pitt
5 Auburn
6 Nebraska
7 Ole Miss
8 Alabama
9 Michigan State
10 Oklahoma
AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1962 Final Top 10
1 USC
2 Wisconsin
3 Ole Miss
4 Texas
5 Alabama
6 Arizona
7 LSU
8 Oklahoma
9 Penn State
10 Minnesota
AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1961 Final Top 10
1 Alabama
2 Ohio State
3 Texas
4 LSU
5 Ole Miss
6 Minnesota
7 Colorado
8 Michigan State
9 Arkansas
10 Utah State
AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1960 Final Top 20
1 Minnesota
2 Ole Miss
3 Iowa
4 Navy
5 Missouri
6 Washington
7 Arkansas
8 Ohio State
9 Alabama
10 Duke
11 Kansas
12 Baylor
13 Auburn
14 Yale
15 Michigan State
16 Penn State
17 New Mexico State
18 Florida
T19 Purdue
T19 Syracuse
