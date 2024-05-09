Antonio Pierce on Terrion Arnold: No phone call and no coin flip took place

Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold made some waves when he claimed in a podcast appearance that “the Raiders coach” called him and said a coin flip determined that Las Vegas would choose tight end Brock Bowers over him.

Raiders assistant G.M. Champ Kelly denied that took place on Wednesday. And now head coach Antonio Pierce has denied it, too.

Ryan Clark of ESPN posted to social media that he spoke to Pierce, who said that “no call and no coin flip” took place.

“As soon as the last two QBs went off the board, we said Bowers all the way,” Pierce said, via Clark.

Pierce added that the Bowers selection was ready even before Las Vegas was on the clock.

Whether or not the coin flip and/or the draft night phone call actually happened, it makes complete sense of the Raiders to issue the blanket denials. At this point, Bowers is a Raider and Arnold is a Lion and it doesn’t seem like tha’ts going to change anytime soon.