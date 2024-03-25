Antonio Pierce on Josh Jacobs' departure: "That one hurt"

After five seasons with the Raiders, running back Josh Jacobs departed the franchise to sign with the Packers as a free agent.

Las Vegas head coach Antonio Pierce noted on Monday that he wasn’t thrilled to lose the NFL's 2022 rushing champion.

“Don’t like to see it,” Pierce said at the annual league meeting, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “I made it know — [he was] the heartbeat, a Raider through and through. But as we all know, it’s a business.

“You hear that line… money talks, BS walks, right? And he had to do what's best for him and his family and I wish him the best, but that one hurt.”

In 2023, Jacobs rushed for 805 yards with six touchdowns and caught 37 passes for 296 yards in 13 games. The year before, Jacobs led the league with 1,653 yards rushing, 2,053 yards from scrimmage, and 393 total touches.