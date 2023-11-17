Antonio Gibson doubtful for Sunday's game vs. Giants

The Commanders likely won't have one of their best offensive players when they play the Giants on Sunday.

Running back Antonio Gibson is doubtful for Week 11 with a toe injury. He did not practice all week.

Gibson is third on the team behind Brian Robinson and Terry McLaurin with 406 yards from scrimmage. He’s second on the club with 60 touches. He has 137 yards rushing and has caught 30 passes for 269 yards with two TDs.

The Commanders also ruled out fullback Alex Armah (hamstring) and defensive end James Smith-Williams (hamstring).

While receiver Curtis Samuel (toe) was limited on Wednesday and Thursday, he’s set to play against New York. Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (illness) also has no game status and is expected to play.