Antonio Brown tweets: 'Mr. Kraft I apologize sincerely'

Trying to make sense of Antonio Brown’s tweets might be harder than trying to summit Mount Everest.

It’s with that backdrop that we share that on Tuesday morning this tweet showed up in Brown’s feed, the first in three days:

Mr.Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama ! Thank you sincerely AB pic.twitter.com/oWJCwkrpjk — AB (@AB84) November 19, 2019

You’ll recall that in a September tweetstorm after he’d been released by the New England Patriots Brown took aim at Kraft among others. Of the Patriots team owner he wrote in part, “Kraft got caught in the parlor,” a reference to Kraft’s arrest for misdemeanor solicitation earlier this year.

Why Brown — or someone who has access to Brown’s social media accounts — decided to make the apology now is unclear. The receiver is currently being investigated by the NFL after being named in a lawsuit in September by a woman accusing him of forcible rape and other sexual impropriety; a second woman affirmed incidents of sexual misconduct to Sports Illustrated when she was hired by Brown to paint a mural in his Pittsburgh-area home.

Once the investigation is done, Brown will almost certainly receive a punishment from the NFL under the personal conduct policy.

So if Brown is hoping that an apology will get him a second chance with the Patriots, it seems unlikely that he’d be able to play this season.

But stranger things have happened.

Antonio Brown apologized to New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft on Tuesday. (AP/Steven Senne)

