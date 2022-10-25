Antonio Brown ordered to pay $1.2 million after allegedly assaulting moving truck driver in 2020

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was ordered to pay $1.2 million in damages to a moving truck driver he allegedly assaulted in 2020, according to TMZ Sports.

Brown apparently refused to respond or show up to hearings in the lawsuit against him in Broward County, Florida.

A jury found Brown liable for $407,000 to cover Anton Tumanov’s past and future medical expenses and $793,000 for past and future pain and suffering, per the report.

The lawsuit stemmed from an incident in January 2020, when Brown and his trainer allegedly attacked Tumanov at Brown’s home. Tumanov said he was attacked by the two after they didn’t want to pay him $4,000 for delivering Brown’s items.

Brown’s trainer, Glenn Holt, was arrested at the time of the incident. Brown reportedly locked himself in his home, and then turned himself in days later. He later pled no-contest, and was sentenced to two years probation. That probation was then cut short.

Tumanov was initially seeking more than $30,000 in damages for the “severe bodily injuries, pecuniary losses and mental anguish” from the incident.

The incident was one of several Brown faced during his time in the NFL. He last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, but he stormed off the field in the middle of a game and never came back.

The 34-year-old amassed more than 12,200 receiving yards and 83 touchdowns in the NFL.