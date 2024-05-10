Antigua becomes second-highest-paid assistant in Illinois history

May 9—CHAMPAIGN — Orlando Antigua's return to the Illinois men's basketball coaching staff will come with a three-year contract worth $2.775 million total, pending approval by the UI Board of Trustees at next week's meeting.

Antigua's new contract would run from May 17 this year through April 30, 2027. The first year of the contract is worth $900,000, with Antigua set to receive $25,000 annual salary increases in the next two years.

Antigua made $475,000 in his final season of his first stint with the Illini before leaving the program to join John Calipari at Kentucky.

The deal for Antigua makes him the second-highest paid assistant in Illinois history. Former Illini football defensive coordinator Ryan Walters saw his salary bump from $850,000 to $1.05 million before he'd finished his first season on Bret Bielema's football coaching staff.