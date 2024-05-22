Anthony Smith: Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier ‘much closer than a lot of people are giving it credit for’

Anthony Smith thinks Islam Makhachev’s style could lead to openings for Dustin Poirier.

Makhachev (25-1 MMA, 14-1 UFC) defends his lightweight title against Poirier (30-8 MMA, 22-7 UFC) in the UFC 302 main event June 1 Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Poirier will attempt to win undisputed gold for a third time after submission losses to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 and Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. Although Makhachev is a heavy favorite over Poirier, Smith doesn’t necessarily see their fight resembling Poirier’s loss to Nurmagomedov.

“I love the matchup,” Smith told ESPN. “I don’t know that it’s as cookie cutter as maybe everyone wants to make it seem because there was the Khabib fight with Dustin Poirier. Islam is more willing to engage in more areas than Khabib was. Across the board, I think that Islam is a better fighter (than Poirier), but I think his style gives Dustin Poirier more opportunities to be successful.

“If DP can land something big early and get Islam to back off a little bit – they’re different types of wrestlers, in terms of Islam and Khabib. They’re different types of strikers. Dustin is very, very dangerous on his feet, and Islam has already acknowledged that. He’s cracking jokes, ‘He’s not going to get that guillotine.’ I think this fight is much closer than a lot of people are giving it credit for.”

Former interim champion Poirier earned a title shot after knocking out Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299 in March. He was awarded the shot after Arman Tsarukyan opted not to make aa quick turnaround after beating Charles Oliveira at UFC 300 in April.

