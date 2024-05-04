Anthony Rizzo’s walk-off single lifts Yankees’ quiet offense in win over Tigers

NEW YORK — Mired in an offensive outage, the Yankees’ lineup came alive just in a nick of time Friday night.

Giancarlo Stanton’s game-tying RBI double and Anthony Rizzo’s walk-off single capped a ninth-inning rally to give the Yankees an improbable 2-1 victory against the Tigers in the Bronx.

The Yankees had been shut out for eight innings — and held hitless for the last six of them — when they put together straight four hits against Detroit’s Jason Foley.

The come-from-behind win at Yankee Stadium followed a four-game series in Baltimore in which the Yankees suffered three losses and totaled six runs.

Friday’s late heroics followed a strong start by Marcus Stroman, who limited Detroit to one run over 5 1/3 innings but was undone by control issues during his final frame of work.

Stroman appeared to be cruising to the best outing of his young Yankees career, needing only 64 pitches to get through five scoreless innings. He suddenly lost the strike zone in the sixth inning, however, and issued three consecutive walks, including one to Colt Keith with the bases loaded, giving Detroit its only run.

Stroman finished with five walks, marking the second start in a row he surrendered five bases on balls. The veteran right-hander, who signed with the Yankees in the offseason, boasts a 3.41 ERA this season.

Anthony Volpe began the game with a leadoff single, and Gleyber Torres added a single of his own in the second inning, but neither made it to second base.

No one had a hit from there until Judge’s leadoff single in the ninth, followed by a bunt single by Alex Verdugo to set up Stanton and Rizzo’s clutch hits.

Detroit’s Reese Olson entered the game 0-4 but had often been a hard-luck loser, with three of those losses coming in games he gave up two earned runs or fewer. He allowed two of the Yankees’ hits but struck out five over five innings and now owns a 2.70 ERA.

The series continues Saturday, with the Yankees’ Clarke Schmidt set to face Detroit’s Casey Mize.