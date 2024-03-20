Anthony Richardson made a new fan when he saved stranded motorists

When Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson saw a car broken down on the side of the road last week, he pulled over, checked on the driver, then gave him a ride to an auto parts store, gave him money, and drove him back to his car.

It was quite the act of generosity by Richardson, who helped an Indianapolis man who admitted he didn't know who Richardson was.

The driver, Parker Suddeth, told Fox 59 in Indianapolis that it took him 20 minutes of trying to flag someone down before Richardson stopped.

”I was walking up and down the interstate and trying to wave people down,” Suddeth said. “Anybody with a box truck, a work truck, anything.”

When Richardson stopped, he and Suddeth realized they didn't have the right tools on hand to change Suddeth's flat tire, so Richardson gave Suddeth the $200 in cash he had on him and gave him a ride to a store to get the tools he needed. It wasn't until they were in Richardson's car and Suddeth started making conversation that he found out who Richardson is.

”I asked, ‘Hey, what do you do for a living?'” Suddeth said. “He said, ‘I’m a football player.’ I said, ‘Really?’ He said, ‘Ya, I play for the Colts.’ And I looked him up and I said, ‘You’re the quarterback for the Colts.’ Wow, I guess I’m a fan now.”

Richardson sought no credit for his actions, but when he saw that Suddeth had posted about it on social media, he left a reply saying, "My guy! Weird way to make a new friend, rooting for ya my dude!" Richardson is surely making lots of new fans as this story makes the rounds.